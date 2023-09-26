News

Newcastle United official warning to fans ahead of Manchester City match

The club have issued a warning to Newcastle United fans ahead of Wednesday night.

That official announcement (see below) giving guidance on what supporters need to do in advance of the game and what they can expect on the night.

The move to digital ticketing has seen massive queues forming ahead of kick-off in the home games so far, with Wednesday night set to be the trickiest one yet.

A night game in the cup, where potentially half the crowd or more won’t have used the new NUFC digital ticketing system before.

Add in the fact that midweek night matches usually see fans getting to St James’ Park generally later than for a daytime game, I think this could be the biggest test of the digital ticketing system so far.

Hopefully we don’t see a lot of people still outside when the match kicks off.

The club’s official warning to Newcastle United fans ahead of Manchester City on Wednesday night:

Supporters who have bought tickets for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City are being reminded to ensure that they download their tickets ahead of the game at St. James’ Park.

Manchester City come to Tyneside for a 20:00 BST kick-off on Wednesday, 27th September and tickets were emailed to all fans on Wednesday, 20th September. This includes season ticket holders who also need to download a match specific ticket.

Emails come from boxoffice@nufc.co.uk (general admission) or hospitality@nufc.co.uk (hospitality).

Any season ticket holders registered with Newcastle United as not having a mobile phone, or as requiring a physical card due to accessibility requirements, have had a physical ticket posted to them.

Supporters are urged to download tickets before they arrive at the stadium and to arrive in good time as it will be busy.

The club are offering 50 per cent off selected food and drink in concourses, the Platinum Club and Bar 1892.

Earlier in the month, a ballot was opened to season ticket holders who have not signed up to the Carabao Cup scheme and therefore do not currently have a ticket, and all 2023/24 Newcastle United Members.

Successful applicants were be notified via email by 1pm on Tuesday, 19th September.

The sale of these tickets is strictly for the use of home supporters only as per the club’s terms and conditions and ground regulations. Any such breach may result in the cancellation of your season ticket and/or membership without refund.

ONLINE BALLOT PROCESS

Each member has a unique supporter ID and can therefore only register once for the ballot (so if you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time). The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a ballot application is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be members and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly.

IF YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOT

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat from your selected category.

The member applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted. Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

Digital tickets will be emailed to the applicant, or in case of a group, the lead applicant. Digital ticketing FAQs can be found here.

If your payment is not successful the box office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then unfortunately the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful.

Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.

IF YOU ARE UNSUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOT

Should supporters be unsuccessful in their selected price category, they will be able to re-enter a ballot should any unallocated tickets remain available.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

* Membership is not transferable and only allows you to apply for your age band

* Seats will be allocated randomly across the stadium (if you apply as a group in one application you will be sat together)

* All tickets are digital and should be downloaded to your smart phone immediately upon receipt