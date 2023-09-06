News

Newcastle United official statement – Shock news on Steve Harper and we send our best

Shock news on Steve Harper on Wednesday.

The club releasing an official statement (see below) revealing that the Newcastle United Academy director suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday.

Thankfully though, the club adding that Steve is now awake and recovering well in hospital.

One of the good guys for sure, we pass on our best wishes from all associated at The Mag that Steve Harper has a full and swift recovery.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 September 2023:

Newcastle United is sending love and best wishes to Steve Harper and his family after the club’s Academy director suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday.

The club is pleased to report that Steve is awake and recovering well in hospital.

Steve, his family and everyone at Newcastle United extends a heartfelt thank you to NHS staff for the incredible care he is receiving.

Steve is the longest-serving player in club history after spending 20 years as a goalkeeper at St. James’ Park between 1993-2013.

After serving as a goalkeeper coach at Newcastle United’s Academy and working with the first team, he was named full-time Academy director in 2021 and has continued to enhance the club’s talent pathway.

Steve will be given the club’s full support as he recovers.

Everyone connected with Newcastle United sends their best wishes to Steve and his family as he continues his recuperation.’