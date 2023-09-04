News

Newcastle United official statement – NUFC fans must stop buying tickets off unauthorised resellers

Newcastle United have issued an official statement on Monday afternoon.

The statement (see below) urges all NUFC supporters to not buy match tickets from third party ticketing platforms and unauthorised sellers.

This follows reports of Newcastle United tickets appearing online, available at vastly increased prices compared to face value.

Newcastle United official statement – 4 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United is urging supporters to avoid using third party ticketing platforms and unauthorised sellers after reports of match tickets appearing online at vastly inflated prices.

Reselling tickets online without the club’s permission or on a fraudulent basis (i.e., without having access to tickets in the first place) is illegal, and the club works with relevant authorities to combat unauthorised sales.

The only place to purchase official tickets for matches at St. James’ Park is via book.nufc.co.uk, and entry to the stadium is now only possible with a secure digital ticket.

The club has made improvements to its ticketing system this summer to not only enhance the matchday experience at St. James’ Park but to ensure loyal supporters who have eligibility to buy tickets – as recognised by the club’s long-standing loyalty points system – have their priority access protected.

For season ticket holders who are unable to attend a home match, they can now use the club’s official reselling platform to sell tickets directly to eligible members at face value.

Any tickets purchased from third party sites will not be valid and will therefore not work at the St. James’ park turnstiles, which will result in access being denied at turnstiles without refund.

Any season ticket holders found to be selling tickets in this way will have their ticketing account immediately suspended and this may lead to cancellation.

REPORT UNAUTHORISED SALES

If you find Newcastle United match tickets for sale on third party reselling websites, or are the victim of ticket touting, please help us to investigate further by emailing full details to supporter.services@nufc.co.uk.’