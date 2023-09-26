News

Newcastle United official statement – New commercial partner announced

Newcastle United have made an official announcement on this Tuesday morning.

The club revealing they have a new commercial partner.

BetMGM added to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new / current owners.

Newcastle United official statement – 26 September 2023:

Newcastle United has announced a multi-year partnership with newly launched UK ‘iGaming’ and online sports betting brand BetMGM.

New to the UK, the brand from MGM Resorts International taps into its Las Vegas heritage to bring the best in entertainment and betting from Nevada to Newcastle and far beyond.

BetMGM has become an official club partner for the 2023/24 season and its brand will be visible to match-goers and global TV viewers across St. James’ Park.

Commenting on the partnership, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “We are delighted to be introducing BetMGM as an official club partner.

“BetMGM already has a significant presence in the city of Newcastle, with the company’s UK office here, so it is a business that understands the football club, its fanbase and the region.

“We are very pleased to be taking this step together and I’d like to welcome BetMGM to our growing family of partners.”

Sam Behar, UK director at BetMGM, said: “Newcastle United’s re-entry into the world’s elite this season is a golden moment for the football club and its incredible fans.

“We are proud that the club has selected BetMGM as one of its betting partners for the upcoming season. With our launch in the UK, it is fantastic to have Newcastle United as part of our stable of Premier League partner clubs. The team’s ambition and drive perfectly align with our growth strategy and we can’t wait to get started.”

BetMGM provides its customers with ‘golden’ offers and products. Comedian and Hollywood A-lister Chris Rock fronts their national ad campaign sharing details on price boosts, enhanced bonuses and the industry leading free to play £2m prize for predicting six correct Premier League scores – ‘Golden Goals’. Furthermore, BetMGM offers exclusive content and one of the largest jackpots in the UK; currently totalling £15.4m.