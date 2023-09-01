Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement- Travis Hernes signs for NUFC

Travis Hernes has signed for Newcastle United.

An official announcement from the club revealing the news on Friday night.

Travis Hernes arriving at St James’ Park on transfer deadline day.

The teenage central midfielder making the move from League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The seventeen year old has represented Norway at under 17 level.

Newcastle United under the guidance of Sporting Director Dan Ashworth continuing the relentless recruitment at all levels of the club.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United have recruited Shrewsbury Town youngster Travis Hernes to the club’s Little Benton Academy.

The 17-year-old central midfielder has started twice for Shrewsbury in League One this season, having signed his first professional deal with the Shrews last month.

Born in Heradsbygda, Norway, he has represented his country at under-17 level. A product of Shrewsbury’s Academy, Travis made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy last season and marked the occasion with a goal against Wolves’ under-21 team.’