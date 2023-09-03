News

Newcastle United official announcement – Next match moved with only 2 weeks notice

Newcastle v Brentford has been moved with only two weeks notice.

An official Newcastle United announcement on Sunday revealing the news.

It was always on the cards, as having been scheduled for Sky Sports on the Sunday (17 September), that then depended on the Champions League draw this past Thursday.

With the opening Champions League match away in Milan scheduled (see below) for Tuesday 19 September, it became then inevitable the Newcastle v Brentford game would then be brought forward a day.

It is still on Sky Sports and will kick-off 5.30pm on Saturday 16 September, allowing a three day game before that AC Milan match.

Newcastle United confirmed matches up to and including AC Milan at home on 13 December 2023:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

(Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

(Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle v Man U – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

(Tuesday 5 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle – Will be shown live on Amazon Prime but waiting for them to announce dates and times so TBC)

(Saturday 9 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports