Newcastle United official announcement – New Director appointed

A new Director of Brand, Marketing and Digital media has been appointed by Newcastle United.

The club putting out an official statement on Tuesday afternoon to reveal the news.

Dan Ginger recruited from the Tennis industry where he was Senior Vice-President of Brand and Marketing for the prestigious ATP and WTA tours

The announcement says ‘new’ Director of Brand, Marketing and Digital media but of course this is a totally new created role at St James’ Park.

This has been replicated countless times throughout the club, on the football and business side these past 23 months, a massive recruitment drive under the new / current owners.

Mike Ashley had the club run by a skeleton staff under Lee Charnley, who from the outside looked to be more of a caretaker / office manager than a CEO, with Ashley using people from his longstanding Sports Direct inner circle to oversee from afar and pull the strings on his behalf, the likes of Justin Barnes and Keith Bishop.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 September 2023:

Newcastle United have appointed Dan Ginger as the club’s new Director of Brand, Marketing and Digital media.

Dan, who hails from Alnwick, arrives from the professional tennis industry having been Senior Vice-President of Brand & Marketing for the prestigious ATP and WTA tours, where he was responsible for brand development and fan growth.

He will work closely with Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, and the wider commercial team to accelerate brand, marketing and digital strategies, helping to engage and grow Newcastle United’s global fan base as the club works towards its ambitious targets.

Dan will also oversee the development, implementation and growth of all website, app, social media and third-party platforms, as well as working collaboratively across departments to direct marketing campaigns and initiatives.

Dan said: “I am delighted to join Newcastle United as the club continues its exciting journey towards being a leading Premier League and European club, both on and off the pitch.

“Born and raised in the North East, I know how much Newcastle United means to its fans and the local community. I look forward to communicating that globally via our brand, marketing and digital activity.”

Peter Silverstone, said: “We are very pleased Dan has joined us as we continue our exciting journey on and off the pitch.

“Our brand, marketing and digital media functions are an essential part of defining the club’s brand and engagement strategy whilst growing our local and global fanbase. Dan and his team will play a key role in driving these vital efforts forward.”