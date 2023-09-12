News

Newcastle United official announcement – Key information for NUFC fans travelling to AC Milan match

Only seven days now until Newcastle United play away against AC Milan.

The club’s first Champions League game in over 20 years and all away tickets sold.

Now NUFC have released key information for those Newcastle United fans who are travelling to this AC Milan match.

Newcastle United official announcement – Key information for NUFC fans travelling to AC Milan match – 12 September 2023:

Supporters travelling to Italy for the Magpies’ first UEFA Champions League group match against AC Milan on Tuesday, 19th September are strongly advised to take note of the following important information.

Kick-off is at 6.45pm local time, 5.45pm UK time. Gates open at 4.45pm local time.

KEY INFORMATION ABOUT MILAN AND ITALY

We recommend fans familiarise themselves with the government’s travel advice for Italy. Supporters requiring assistance from the British Consulate General in Milan should call +39 02 723001 or +44 20 7008 5000 (24hrs).

Alternatively, consular enquiries can be directed to www.gov.uk/contact-consulate-milan.

Information for tourists in Milan can be found here.

Emergency numbers in Italy:

Police (Carabinieri) – 112

Ambulance – 118

Fire Brigade – 115

It is a legal requirement to carry an ID document at all times in Italy and supporters must be able to present passports for entry to the stadium. Photocopies will not be accepted.

Local authorities have advised that there is a strict ban on drinking alcohol on the streets in Milan.

Supporters are advised to avoid the Piazza Axum near the San Siro before and after the match. No other areas of the city have been identified as areas to be avoided.

Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Milan. Supporters are advised to be vigilant, take sensible precautions and ensure they have valid travel insurance.

The nearest hospital to the San Siro is ‘San Carlo’ located in the west of the city.

The official currency of Italy is the Euro.

PASSPORT VALIDITY

Supporters are advised that passports must have been issued less than ten years before the date of entry to Italy (check the ‘date of issue’) and be valid for at least three months after the day of departure (check the ‘expiry date’).

Passports issued before 1st October 2018 may have extra months added to their expiry date which will not be valid when travelling to the EU. Supporters are advised to check their passports meet these requirements before travelling.

GETTING TO THE SAN SIRO

Supporters should plan their journey to arrive at the stadium no later than one hour before kick-off.

Supporters are advised to take the M5 (purple/lilac) Metro line to San Siro Stadio – the closest station to the stadium and a short walk from the visitors’ entrance on ‘Via Federico Tesio’.

Metro tickets will be required to travel as the cost is not included with match tickets. Tickets must be validated in a ticket machine before starting a journey with machines usually positioned in the entrance to platforms.

Supporters travelling to the stadium from other areas of the city are advised that the interchange from the M1 (red) line to the M5 (purple) line is expected to be very busy pre and post-match.

The Milan Metro system is wheelchair accessible. More information on the Metro system can be found here.

ON ARRIVAL AT THE SAN SIRO

All Newcastle United supporters must arrive at the San Siro via a dedicated entrance on ‘Via Federico Tesio’, a two-minute walk from the San Siro Stadio metro station. The area serves as a dedicated entrance for all visiting supporters where tickets and passports will be checked, and pat down searches will take place. We have been advised by AC Milan that only original passports will be accepted, and they must match the name on the ticket. Driving licence or photocopies/photos of documents will not be sufficient.

Supporters are reminded that children must be aged 16 to enter the stadium unaccompanied. Any child under 16 must be accompanied by someone aged over 18 years of age. This will be corroborated at the point of tickets being checked and pat down searches taking place.

AC Milan have advised that over 18s with children will be able to proceed through ticket checks and pat-down procedures together so families are advised to stay together during this process. If those under 16 are refused entry, an accompanying adult will be required to provide care for the child not entering.

Following this process, general admission supporters will be directed to turnstiles at Gate 6 through a protected corridor. From there, supporters will be directed to Tower 3 for entry to the stadium. Supporters may be held briefly during this time to maintain separation from home supporters.

Access to the away section is via a sloping path inside Tower 3; there is no accessible lift. Supporters are strongly advised to arrive early as the full entry process including the walk up the sloping spiral path can take up to 50 minutes. Those who struggle with longer walks are advised to arrive as early as possible.

There will be portable toilets available in this location. Supporters are advised to use these as toilet access in the away end is limited.

When in the away end there are safety bars positioned in front of seats. Supporters are advised that the section has a steep incline and handrails should be used when moving up and down steps.

CATEGORY 1 SEATING ACCESS

All category 1 ticket holders will follow the process outlined above but will be directed to gate 7 and enter the stadium via this entrance. Category 1 tickets are located in Block S.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS

Supporters with wheelchair accessible tickets should proceed straight to Gate 11, where they will be escorted to the correct area by stewards. There will also be a member of the Newcastle United stewarding team on hand to support and assist.

Please note, the location of these ticket may be exposed to inclement weather so supporters are advised to prepare accordingly. Accessible toilets and concessions are located on a concourse directly behind the seating location and stewards will be on hand to support with access to concourse amenities.

For disabled supporters without wheelchair accessible tickets, unfortunately AC Milan have advised that they are unable to provide storage space for wheelchairs, walkers, or other mobility support equipment and that there is no lift access to the away section. Ambulant disabled supporters are advised to contact Newcastle United’s Supporter Services department for further advice if they have concerns about their access to the stadium. This can be done by emailing disabilitysupport@nufc.co.uk.

The club is not aware of any audio-descriptive commentary service being available for this game.

ALCOHOL

There will be no alcohol served at the San Siro or on its footprint. There may be the sale of 0% lager/beer available in the away end.

KIOSKS AT THE SAN SIRO

There are two kiosks available for Newcastle United fans in the away sector; these will accept cash or card payment. They are relatively small in size so there may be a long queue to access.

TOILETS AT THE SAN SIRO

The toilet facilities are very sparse in the away section. There are eight female toilets available in the away end and there are 12 urinals and four cubicles available in the male toilets for the away section. Fans are advised to use the facilities in their pre-match location before the game if possible.

MEDICAL FACILITIES AT THE SAN SIRO

There is a medical room in the away end of the San Siro and the stewards will be able to direct you there if required.

BAG POLICY

Bags of A4 size and smaller will be permitted in the stadium and will be searched on entry. There is no bag storage facility at the stadium.

FLAGS

Flags and banners are permitted provided they are no larger than 2.5x1m and do not have a flagpole.

Flags larger than 2.5mx1m will require pre-approval from local authorities. To obtain this please email striscioni@acmilan.com with your name, the size of the flag, an image of the flag and its fire safety certificate.

Flags will be checked by AC Milan stewards before admission. Newcastle United stewards will be on hand to support if necessary.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The club have been informed by the local authorities in Milan that battery packs/power banks will be strictly prohibited from entering the away sector of the San Siro. There is no storage for those so please plan accordingly.

Further prohibited items are listed below:

* Air horns

* Alcoholic beverages

* Animals

* Bags (see above for bag policy)

* Banners / flags with offensive, political, racist, xenophobic, ideological, philosophical or commercial messages

* Bottles

* Cans

* Drugs

* Face coverings, including snoods or hoods which may obscure the face

* Flags that have not been authorised (see above for flag policy)

* Flagpoles larger than 1m

* Glass

* Helmets

* Knives

* Laser pointers

* Long umbrellas (small, extendable umbrellas are permitted)

* Musical instruments

* Pyrotechnics and explosive materials (including flares, fire crackers and smoke bombs)

* Weapons

* Power banks

IF REFUSED ENTRY TO THE GAME

If, for whatever reason, supporters are refused entry to the game, they are advised, in the interests of safety, to return to the city centre via the Metro system.

FOLLOWING THE GAME

Supporters will be held back within the stadium for at least 30 minutes (more likely 60 minutes) after the final whistle for safety reasons. Access to toilets and food and drink from kiosks will be available during this time. Supporters are politely asked to remain patient until permitted to leave.

The Milan Metro operates until 12.30am which provides sufficient time travel back to the city centre. The exit route will be the same route as the entrance route via ‘Via Federico Tesio’.