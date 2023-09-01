Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Jeff Hendrick moves to Sheffield Wednesday

Jeff Hendrick has signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

An official Newcastle United announcement on Friday night revealing the news.

The NUFC midfielder signing on a loan deal which will last the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have made a shocking start to the season and with four defeats in their opening quartet of games, they are rock bottom of the second tier.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

The Magpies midfielder will spend the duration of the 2023/24 season at Hillsborough as Xisco Muńoz’s side look to establish themselves back in the Championship after gaining promotion from League One.

Republic of Ireland international Hendrick joined the Magpies from Burnley in 2020 and has made 27 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

He joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and spent last season on loan at Reading, making 45 league appearances for the Royals.’