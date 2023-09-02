News

Newcastle United official announcement – Champions League dates for all 6 group games confirmed

Newcastle United have confirmed the Champions League dates.

An official club announcement on Saturday morning following up earlier reports elsewhere.

Newcastle United listing the dates and times when the six NUFC Champions League matches will be played.

Newcastle United official announcement – 2 September 2023:

UEFA have confirmed Newcastle United’s Group F fixtures ahead of the Magpies’ 2023/24 Champions League campaign.

Eddie Howe’s men will make their first return to the competition with a visit to the San Siro to face seven-times winners AC Milan on matchday one on Tuesday, 19th September (kick-off 18:45 CET).

They welcome French champions Paris Saint-Germain to St. James’ Park on matchday two, with , then entertain Borussia Dortmund on matchday three.

Matchday four sees United head to Dortmund, then there’s a trip to Paris on matchday five before the final group game, at home to AC Milan, on Wednesday, 13th December.

Matchday 1: AC Milan v Newcastle United – 19th September, 18:45 CET

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 21:00 CET

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 21:00 CET

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 18:45 CET

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 21:00 CET

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 21:00 CET

Fans are advised that there will be no official club travel for the group stages.

The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16. The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

More to follow.