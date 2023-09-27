News

Newcastle United loan star subbed 71 hours after kick-off in bizarre 4-0 away win

Yankuba Minteh is having a quite remarkable season and it is still only weeks old.

The Newcastle United teenager having ‘moved’ to Tyneside this summer from club football in Denmark for £8m, before then immediately loaned to Feyenoord for the 2023/24 season.

As well as his club football exploits so far with Feyenoord, Yankuba Minteh this month scoring a vital goal in the final group qualifier on his debut for Gambia, a goal that was key to them qualifying for the AFCON finals in the new year.

Eight days ago, the teenage loan winger played as the central striker for Feyenoord, a first Champions League match / start for Minteh and he starred as the Dutch side easily beat Celtic 2-0 in their opening group match.

The big games coming thick and fast for Yankuba Minteh as he then started on Sunday against Feyenoord’s huge rivals Ajax.

Away from home, Feyenoord absolutely bossing the game, 3-0 up after 37 minutes and absolutely cruising.

The Ajax fans not taking this too well and early in the second half, the match had to be stopped as home fans threw flares and fireworks onto the pitch.

The game never restarted on Sunday and so it was decided to complete the game today.

So at 1pm (UK time) this afternoon, with no fans present, the rest of that second half played out.

Yankuba Minteh finding himself subbed 71 hours after the game had originally kicked off, before play resumed today.

Feyenoord strolling to a very comfortable 4-0 away victory, with Santiago Gimenez actually completing his hat-trick in 71 hours and 16 minutes, having scored twice on Sunday and once on Wednesday afternoon.

This rearranged completion of Sunday’s match, actually impacted on Minteh’s Newcastle United teammate Garang Kuol. Ajax were due to play against Kuol’s loan team FC Volendam later today but that had to be postponed.

Today’s result / conclusion, has left Ajax a disastrous looking 14th in the Eredivisie table, whilst Feyenoord have moved up to third, one point off the top.

Another massive week of action for Yankuba Minteh, as on Saturday Feyenoord have a league match at home to Go Ahead Eagles. Before then next Wednesday, Newcastle are home to PSG, whilst Yankuba Minteh and Feyenoord travel to take on Atletico Madrid in their next Champions League group match.