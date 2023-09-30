Opinion

Newcastle United have finally found the perfect successor to Barry Venison

Over thirty years after probably the most excited celebrator of Newcastle United goals joined our club, I believe we have found his long awaited successor.

Barry Venison was an inspired signing by Kevin Keegan.

Although he only scored one goal for the Toon himself, he was the undisputed ‘Celebrator in Chief’ for all goals during the 1993 promotion and Entertainers eras.

If you look back at many of our goals between 1992 and 1995, you will undoubtedly see Barry at the forefront of a melee after another Newcastle goal had rattled an opposing net.

Easily identifiable with his flowing blonde locks, he was usually hanging on a teammate’s back, fists pumping and beaming in ecstasy.

One of the greatest pictures of joy I have ever seen from anybody in our black and white stripes, was the ecstatic look on Barry Venisons face after Liam O’Brien’s superb free kick against Sunderland in October 1992.

The fact that Barry had previously been the mackems’ captain at a Wembley final, makes the picture more poignant.

Well there is now a new kid on the block, and I think he has all the necessary credentials to finally carry the extraordinary burden a ‘Celebrator in Chief’ requires.

Step forward one Anthony ‘Flash’ Gordon.

In my opinion a proper ‘CIC’ must have a bit of edge and actually like to get into the opposition’s faces.

He must also be able to provoke and wind up opposing fans, just by his sheer presence in a Newcastle United shirt.

He has got to be the fastest out of the blocks to reach a goalscoring teammate and celebrate like he’d scored it himself.

Young Flash ticks all the boxes above.

Like his predecessor, he has the bleached blonde hair, and a smile as wide as the Tyne.

Barry was a good looking so and so though and this is where I think Anthony has the advantage.

With his gaunt and rugged features and unique style, Anthony Gordon particularly seems to annoy fans with his appearance.

It’s as if he somehow epitomises the stereotypical 2023 charva look to them.

So who better than Anthony to step into the breach as Newcastle United’s new ‘CIC’ I ask?

So far this season he has shown the attributes required for this important role.

He has been playing like a man possessed, is now super-fit, and is developing into a strong tackler.

He’s already scored a few goals himself, and you can see that he would just love to jump in with our fans if he could.

I genuinely believe he is falling in love with our club and is certainly winning the Gallowgate faithful over.

Anthony Gordon may never have the stuff that makes a good captain but I reckon that he has all the ingredients to be our main ‘Celebrator in Chief’ for many years to come.