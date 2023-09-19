Opinion

Newcastle United football club – Have I been duped?

Greetings from a beach in Greece.

The sun is absolutely scorchio and everything is perfect. Actually that’s not true. The hotel is bloody awful .

I’m really mad about that because I feel I have been duped. It’s not what it said it was in the brochure.

I thought I was getting the ultimate all inclusive package, instead I get Harry Potter’s room under the stairs.

And as for my drinks:

Can I have a Baileys on ice please? Sorry sir, not included. Its extra.

Ok, give me an iced coffee please. Sorry sir that’s extra as well.

Just give me a bottle of water. Sorry sir that’s not included.

What can I have?

You can have a beer. Just pour yourself one over there.

I can’t see any glasses?

There are plastic cups next to the pump.

I’d rather drink out of a glass if you don’t mind. Can I have one please?

Sorry sir…..

Which brings me in a long rambling way, which is fitting of a man in his 65th year, to Newcastle United football club.

Have I been duped? Are things like they said in the brochure?

Well that depends who you are talking too, I guess.

Since the Newcastle United takeover, the upward trajectory has been ridiculous, but for the first time in two years you are hearing grumbles, specifically around getting to watch a game.

When I read a recent piece on here, I found myself nodding along with the author’s comments because his Newcastle life virtually mirrored mine .

He, like me and so many others, are going to struggle to get in anymore.

According to some, it seems relying on friends to give me a ticket five times a season looks to become a criminal offence from now on.

So I’m not sure if I can I turn up as Christine for the next game?

Will I need to dress up in a floral outfit?

To be honest, I have done worse in my time.

Am I happy about what’s happening around tickets?

Of course I am not.

Am I surprised at what is happening?

Not in the slightest.

We are a now a global money making machine and we will be run accordingly. Like Amazon, HSBC or Fedex.

If you want a club with a soul then it’s time to look down the football pyramid.

However, if you want a successful team competing at the very top, then expect every opportunity for maximising profits to be taken.

I don’t feel duped or short changed by this.

We live in 2023, not 1983.

These people are not here to make up the numbers, it is Champions League or bust for them.

So, the question we all have to ask ourselves is very simple.

Do I want to support a very successful global brand, or would I prefer to return to Championship derbies with sunland ?

For what it’s worth my answer is…..

I don’t know.

I desperately want to see us win something after 50 years of horse droppings, therefore I guess my answer today is that I will accept being excluded from the ground and have to make do with celebrating from a distance, in order for my dream to come true.

Taking one for the team so to speak.

Last month, Chesterfield played Oldham in the National league. Older fans will remember both of these teams getting to FA Cup semi finals in the 1990s.

Now they are playing in the same league as Gateshead and yet 8,000 fans turned up for this match.

8,000.

Now that’s real grass root support for a town, its club and everything that it stands for.

Chesterfield v Oldham is “the football we grew up with”, but we are many light years away from that now.

Within a few years I believe that we will be playing in a franchised, no relegation, European league.

What a horrible horrible thought but it is probably going to come true nonetheless.

The Premier League is a global league now, so as we become part of this monster, we will inevitably lose something along the way.

We will have to accept that the fans are no longer the beating heart of the club like in 1979 or 1991.

The club did “belong” to the daft lads in the transit vans back then, heading to Shrewsbury and Wrexham.

Not anymore.

We have to come to terms with the fact that success has consequences, which impacts on thousands of us.

Can each of us accept that as we become a team that wins things, we also become a team that “belong to the world” and not just Tyneside?

And with that, I’m off to drink lukewarm beer in a plastic cup.