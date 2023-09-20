Opinion

Newcastle United fans feeling desolate, hopeless and miserable – From Molineux to San Siro in 23 months

Right so, 0-0 with Milan then. In the San Siro.

There are a couple of viewpoints here, one that may juxtapose this result against the pre-takeover defeat at Molineux, where Jeff Hendrick’s goal had failed to lift Bruce’s NUFC (meaning five defeats, three draws and zero wins to start the season) and left Newcastle United fans feeling desolate, hopeless and miserable because we were in Wolverhampton.

Also, no apparent hope for the future under Ashley and Bruce, yadda yadda yadda, days later the Newcastle United takeover reignites out of nowhere.

Anyway, tell anyone on their way back from the Black Country that day, that we’d be taking a point off Milan away to kick off a Champions League campaign some 23 months hence and they would say, pull the other one it has got bells on.

No bells here though, all that stuff happened and one viewpoint is that we need to appreciate where we’ve come from and where we are and amen to all that.

The alternative is to point out the ineffectiveness of Newcastle’s attack, with the ball given away terribly regularly last night (and in other games this term to date) and some underwhelming or anonymous showings from forward players (often inevitably leading to a critique on the summer transfer policy).

Once again, maybe a spot of balance is needed here.

Some things to work on, sure, but it’s still a work in progress here, and I don’t think we can be turning our nose up at (another) hard fought point at the San Siro.

I do however, find it a bit difficult to contextualise this result in the midst of a group that I think it’s unanimously agreed is a bit of a tough one. In this instance, I would say this isn’t because of Newcastle having identity issues, it’s because of AC Milan’s.

Milan are traditionally one of the top sides in Italy and Europe, but in recent years a slight fall away, has led to a situation where they landed in the third pot of seeds for this draw. In fact, if you’ve a moment, they were lucky to be in that draw at all, with Juventus’ latest points deduction seeing them scrape into fourth place by default. However, the relative decline in UEFA coefficient maybe hides a recent renaissance that saw Rossoneri win the Serie A title in 2022 and reach the Champions League semis last year. I think it’s fair to say this lot aren’t your average third pot characters.

For a bit of balance, I’ve looked at the draws for the nearest comparable teams from the same fourth pot Newcastle were in, namely Real Sociedad and Union Berlin. While Union have European experience, that is dwarfed by Newcastle’s and both would be expected to be beaten should we come across them head to head, they are the fellow qualifiers from the stronger leagues.

So, how did they come out?

Well, Sociedad drew Benfica, Inter and RB Salzburg and Berlin found themselves grouped with Napoli, Real Madrid and Sporting Braga. Now, without any disrespect (and without wanting to put the hex on any future ties) I think it’s fair to say that both Salzburg and Braga are more appealing third seeds than, you know, AC Milan.

If we had come out in either of these groups, you’d be looking at trying for a pair of wins against the third seeds to supplement the best efforts possible against the other two. This is underpinned by the fact that any progress from a small group like this is always heavily built on your home games.

This is where the narrative changes for United. I would give us every chance against each of the sides in our group at St James’ and speculate that none will relish playing here. The flying outside forward pairing of Mbappe and Dembele will be a challenge when PSG roll into town, but they are constantly battling with the fact that the French league doesn’t give you the best prep for top level European football. The game with Qatar’s finest could be crucial, as a result there sets us up nicely.

Dortmund may be the deciding factor here.

They are a constant at the top of the German League but find themselves entering a twelfth year of being unable to edge ahead of Bayern, having chucked the title away by drawing a winnable home game on the last day of last season. I can’t get away from the fact that this was with the spectacular Bellingham in the team, and for a couple of seasons previous to that their side included him and Haaland, yet still couldn’t top the Bundesliga. Factor in that Bayern have pinched left back Raphael Guerreiro and you’re probably looking at a side in transition.

I watched the PSG v Dortmund game and it gave me a bit of hope that Newcastle can go toe to toe with both. However, Paris were fairly dominant and I think our future in the Champions League (or not) could go a long way to being settled in the double header with the Germans on matchdays 3 and 4.

I don’t want to even begin underestimating a huge club with a wealth of UCL experience, but I just wonder if we have a situation, where a stronger third seed is countered by the fact we may be catching the higher rated sides at good times. PSG still have their excellent forwards, but if Mbappe didn’t fancy it last season, you also had to contend with Neymar and Messi.

So, I’m going to say last night was a good point that could turn into an excellent one if we can do what’s necessary in this competition and capitalise on home advantage. With the season in full flow hopefully the signs are there that our mojo is coming back a bit and I think we can safely predict an atmosphere to match the occasion.

Now, it’s about time they got their finger out and sold the rest of the tickets for them (so nearly got through the full article without mentioning that).

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf