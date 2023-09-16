News

Newcastle United fanzone set for early go ahead despite ‘noise’ protest from councillor

Back in July (2023) the club announced their intention to create a Newcastle United fanzone.

At the time they stated:

‘Subject to planning and licensing being granted, it is hoped the fan zone will be open before the end of the year, with an initial lifespan of three years as the club explores potential uses for the site.’

All Newcastle United fans hoping that the ‘potential uses for the site’ will happen ASAP, namely, using this land in a key role of helping to significantly increase the capacity of St James’ Park.

As for this initial Newcastle United fanzone though, on Monday the club had a public consultation event and revealed CGI images (see below) of what the Newcastle United Fanzone will look like. The proposals will see the ‘Fanzone’ open seven days a week, so in reality a whole new business operating on a full-time basis, rather than just a matchday offering as is the case at many other football stadiums that have a fanzone offering.

Now these Newcastle United fanzone plans are set for and early boost and go ahead to set plans in motion, despite a ‘noise’ protest from one Newcastle City councillor.

The formal backing from Newcastle City Council is expected to be given at a meeting next Friday, when a temporary (three year) permission for the Newcastle United Fanzone when the plans are presented to planning committee for a vote.

Newcastle council planning officers have indicated that the initiative should be give the go ahead.

Forty four public expressions of support had been made to Newcastle Council for the Newcastle United Fanzone proposal, most of these giving the reasoning that the new initiative will ‘occupy an empty site to support the leisure offerings in the area.”

However, one city centre councillor protested against the plans, Jane Byrne opposing the Newcastle United Fanzone on ‘noise’ grounds.

The councillor citing “…previous operations in the city and the noise problems associated with shipping container developments by The Stack, such as when it operated on New Bridge Street / Pilgrim Street.”

In recommending the scheme to go ahead despite this one councillor’s objections, the council planning officers stating that the area “already experiences a level of noise and activity both during the day and at night” and that the Newcastle United Fanzone would have “no detrimental impact”, with a state of the art sound system part of the proposals, to help limit any potential problems.

Plenty of amusement of course at the idea of a councillor complaining about potential ‘noise’ issues when the fanzone will be based in the city centre only yards from a football stadium that holds over 52,000 people on a regular basis.

With council backing seemingly a formality, it will now be a race to see just how quickly they can get this Newcastle United Fanzone open.

The Mag report – 11 September 2023:

In July 2023, the club announced the intention to create a Newcastle United Fanzone.

Back then, the Newcastle United official announcement contained this line:

‘Subject to planning and licensing being granted, it is hoped the fan zone will be open before the end of the year, with an initial lifespan of three years as the club explores potential uses for the site.’

All Newcastle United fans hoping that the ‘potential uses for the site’ will happen ASAP, namely, using this land in a key role of helping to significantly increase the capacity of St James’ Park.

Today the club revealing CGI images (see below) of what the Newcastle United Fanzone will look like.

In reality, this is simply a new / extra business opportunity that is going to be created.

Down in the area where the old Odeon cinema had been, STACK was a very popular food, drink and entertainment venue, which if the planning permission is granted, will be pretty much reproduced up next to St James’ Park AND will be used on a matchday as a Newcastle United Fanzone. As opposed to simply a Fanzone getting created to be used every couple of weeks.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 September 2023:

Introducing ‘St. James’ STACK, powered by Sela’

Newcastle United has revealed CGI images and the name of its proposed fan zone at Strawberry Place as part of a public consultation event held at St. James’ Park on Monday.

Designs for ‘St. James’ STACK, powered by Sela’ were officially unveiled to members of the public, local residents and neighbouring businesses, with a mix of internal and external images displayed inside the stadium’s Magpie Suite.

This significant step in the planning process also gave those present an opportunity to provide face-to-face feedback to senior Newcastle United and STACK representatives as part of the formal planning process and follows a recent season ticket holder survey commissioned by the club.

If approved, the fan zone will introduce a thriving food, drink and entertainment option for supporters visiting matches at St. James’ Park, as well as creating a bustling midweek leisure and social destination synonymous with the STACK brand. It will be supported by the club’s front-of-shirt partner, Sela – a pioneering destination and experiences organisation.

Built using repurposed shipping containers around a central plaza and main stage area, ‘St. James’ STACK powered by Sela’ will be temporary construction that will attract people of all ages, with carefully curated events and attractions designed for families.

The central plaza and Main Stage area