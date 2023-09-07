News

Newcastle United fanzone – Club invite fans to public consultation event

Back in July (2023), the club announced plans for a Newcastle United fanzone.

The intended site for the Newcastle United fanzone is opposite the Gallowgate End at Strawberry Place.

Now the club have invited NUFC supporters to attend a public consultation event, as part of the planning process.

Club email to members regarding planned Newcastle United fanzone – 7 September 2023:

Newcastle United will host a public consultation event at St. James’ Park on Monday 11th September as part of the planning process for the proposed ‘STACK’ fan zone at Strawberry Place.

The event will take place between 4pm – 7pm, with members of the public able to book a 20-minute slot to view plans and provide feedback both verbally and through feedback forms.

The consultation process is a hugely important step in the planning process and follows a recent season ticket holder survey commissioned by the club. We would really appreciate your feedback.

CGI images will be on display at the event, including internal and external images – giving fans, local residents and members of the public a close-up look at designs for the Strawberry Place site.

If approved, the fan zone will introduce a thriving food, drink and entertainment option for supporters visiting matches at St. James’ Park, as well as creating a bustling midweek leisure and social destination synonymous with the STACK brand.

Built using repurposed shipping containers around a central plaza and main stage area, the temporary construction will attract people of all ages, with carefully curated events and attractions designed for families.

To book a place, please click the link below.

REGISTER HERE