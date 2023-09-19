News

Newcastle United fan stabbed ahead of AC Milan match

Newcastle United fan Eddie McKay has been stabbed in Milan ahead of the match.

The incident happened on Monday night when the 58 year old Newcastle United fan was with his son and a friend.

They were attacked by a group of seven or eight cowards and thankfully he is in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr McKay stating that the cowards who attacked them were wearing balaclavas.

Newcastle United releasing an official statement:

“We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

The 58 year old Newcastle United fan received stab wounds to his back and arms, after he fell to the ground.

The local Police have confirmed that the Newcastle United fan was treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene and is in hospital in Milan.

Rachel McKay (daughter of the Newcastle United fan attacked) has told Sky Sports News:

“My dad is stable and in a bit of shock.

“He’s gutted he’s missing the match but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

“He has just had two knee replacements so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked.

“My brother is okay but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad.

“I’m flying out there later.

“We haven’t slept all night.”