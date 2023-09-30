News

Newcastle United fan has been charged after comments on Manchester United Munich Air disaster

A Newcastle United fan has been charged by police, after making comments mocking the Manchester United Munich Air disaster.

I am not sure what goes through some people’s heads, obviously not very much in some cases…

The police saying (see below) that the charge has come following Manchester United Munich Air disaster comments on video footage, made on the night of the Man City match.

I don’t understand in this day and age (or indeed any day and age) why anybody would be making these type of comments, finding amusement in people having lost their lives in such tragic circumstances.

As for the stupidity of making these comments when knowing they are being filmed, it is beyond belief.

I am pretty sure I have seen the video footage in question, when somebody interrupted an NUFC YouTuber who was filming outside St James’ Park. In that footage I saw, what made it many times worse, was that the Newcastle fan’s (I take it to be) very young school age son, then added something in a similar vein, that was also caught on camera.

If anybody wants to try and say in The Mag comments section that it is in some way acceptable, just having a laugh etc etc, to joke about people dying in the Manchester United Munich Air disaster, Hillsborough, or whatever. Then go ahead and pick up a permanent ban (from the comments section), it isn’t acceptable or amusing in any way.

BBC news report – 30 September 2023:

A Newcastle United fan has been charged after mocking the Munich air disaster in a video on social media.

Northumbria Police said a 41-year-old man from North Shields had been charged with a public order offence after investigating the “offensive comments”.

The man reportedly made the comments after Newcastle United won their match against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Seven Manchester United footballers were among 21 people killed in the crash in 1958.

The man has since been bailed with conditions, and banned from St James’ Park during match days.

Supt Rob Bosson said: “First and foremost, I would like to stress that this type of behaviour has absolutely no place in our communities – and we take reports of this nature very seriously.

“As soon as we were made aware of the video, an investigation was immediately launched, with officers working hard to identify a suspect who has since been arrested and charged.

“I would like to thank both the public and our partners for their continued support.”

Newcastle United said “tragedy-related chanting and gesturing” was “completely unacceptable”.

“(We are) committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it.”

The man is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ court on 18 October.