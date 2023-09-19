News

Newcastle United duo make the ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

Plenty of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the latest round of matches.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United bouncing back to form with a victory over Brentford.

Well, Whoscored have included two players from that game on Saturday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position and these are their comments on the NUFC duo, who helped stop Brentford scoring for the first time this season. The Bees having scored eight goals in their opening four PL matches.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 7.46

Newcastle returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 home victory over Brentford and England international Kieran Trippier was the standout performer at St James’ Park. The full-back contributed defensively with one tackle and one interception, as well as offensively with two key passes and one successful dribble, to return a WhoScored rating of 7.46.

Fabian Schär (Newcastle) – 7.30

Centre-back Fabian Schar is Newcastle’s second inclusion in this week’s team, his one tackle, one interception, four clearances and two blocks were pivotal in helping Eddie Howe’s side to a first clean sheet of the season. The Switzerland international also completed three accurate long balls against the Bees – no outfield player completed more for either side.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

