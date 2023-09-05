News

Newcastle United Champions League squad made public – Official club announcement

The Newcastle United Champions League squad has been revealed.

The club making an official announcement on Tuesday.

The Newcastle United Champions League squad ‘A’ list has 23 players, as well as able to use some young club-trained players on their ‘B’ list.

Official Newcastle United announcement – 5 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United has submitted its ‘List A’ squad to UEFA for the 2023/24 Champions League group stage.

In line with UEFA rules governing selection, the Magpies have named a 23-man squad on their ‘A’ list, with summer signings Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all included along with Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak, who all have UEFA Champions League experience.

United youngsters Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley will be included on the Magpies‘ ‘List B’ squad, along with other club-trained players born on or after 1st January 2002, making them eligible for selection.

The full list of players on the club’s ‘List A’ squad, which relates to the group stage of the competition, is below:

Miguel Almirón

Harvey Barnes

Sven Botman

Dan Burn

Martin Dúbravka (GK)

Paul Dummett

Anthony Gordon

Bruno Guimarães

Lewis Hall

Alexander Isak

Joelinton

Loris Karius (GK)

Jamaal Lascelles

Tino Livramento

Sean Longstaff

Jacob Murphy

Nick Pope (GK)

Fabian Schär

Matt Targett

Sandro Tonali

Kieran Trippier

Joe Willock

Callum Wilson