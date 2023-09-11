Opinion

Newcastle United – Bring on the renaissance

A friend of mine and fellow Geordie called Michael Jackson (real name) texted me today, asking when I would pen an article about a boozer that we frequented in the nineteen nineties.

There are several related stories I could pen but this is probably the safest one for all concerned.

I drink with mates who are far more articulate than me and have tales that make mine pale into insignificance.

Anyway, back in the nineties it was a time of Brit Pop and House music, ecstasy and night clubbing. And of course the alternative gay scene. Some of my circle of friends back then would go on to be quite famous in the art world and were referred to by mainstream media as the YBA at the time.

The artists had taken up residence in old factories / warehouses off Brick Lane and in Shoreditch, we would have parties in their studios at weekends. All the pubs in that area were totally run down just like everywhere adjacent and very few pubs had sky sports.

One day, we chanced upon a little boozer near Aldgate tube station that in the daytime was filled with “wide boys” from the city. Wheeler dealer types with affiliation to Chelsea and that was what the pub manager was. A loud mouthed Chelsea geezer. A season ticket holder in the new Matthew Harding stand.

To his credit though, when half a dozen equally gobby Geordie (artists) turned up on a Wednesday night, quite often charged on illicit substances, to watch the footie, as his was the only bar still open after 7 pm in the city, he was extremely accommodating.

It was the year of the entertainers and several of the future big name artists would tag on to our group to come and support our team.

It was a time when Newcastle United under Kevin Keegan won a lot of plaudits and converts to our cause, even though silverware never materialised. It was the buzz and excitement of watching Newcastle that made every game an event and so it was that this little city boozer became the hang out on Sky Sports match days, even opening at weekends for us, unlike any of the other bars in the square mile.

On the Wednesday evening of 3rd April 1996, a big crew of us rocked up to the boozer to witness the infamous Liverpool v Newcastle game. We were confident that we could go to Anfield and win. We had the firepower. We were up for it.

The Chelsea wide boy manager announces in flamboyant arrogant style, ten pence off a pint for every goal scored. The average price of a pint had just nudged up to the two pound barrier. Me and our crew of artists (my flatmate, a Geordie and lifelong Newcastle United fan going on to sell his art work to Charles Saatchi, to give a bit of kudos to this tale) were ready for the evening’s battle to commence.

No need to go into detail about the game, it is etched into everyone’s memory. At the final whistle several rounds were bought, and several more after that. The manager, the fat cockney geezer, was not his normal chipper self and I think a few of the artists in our company were now not just entertained by the boys in black and white, but gobsmacked by the drama. The YBAs gobsmacked by our football. That’s what you call art! The Dadaists did what the YBAs tried to do, some seventy five years earlier. Max Earnst was punk rock before punk existed. Otto Dix, George Gross, tell it like it is.

Newcastle United and Saudi capitalism could be the twenty first century football equivalent of the Medici. Will Yasir Al-Rumayyan be the new Lorenzo the Magnificent? Bring on the Renaissance.