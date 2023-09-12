Opinion

Newcastle United – Believing

Newcastle United are back in action this coming weekend.

Brentford the visitors in yet another match that will be televised live to the nation and beyond, a 5.30pm kick-off at St James’ Park thanks to Sky Sports.

For Newcastle United fans it is an enforced couple of weeks break to reflect on the season so far and what is to come.

Fair to say there has been a lot of debate about what has happened in the opening weeks, with the hammering handed out to Aston Villa, then followed by defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton.

We all knew it was going to be a tough start to the season, Newcastle United handed the most difficult opening schedule of all the 20 Premier League clubs, facing four of the other six clubs who filled the top seven places last season.

However, there is a problem for some fans who despite everyone agreeing that this was going to be a tough start, including them, then find it very difficult / impossible to deal with, when the start to the season does prove to be… tough.

I completely understand the frustration of all Newcastle United fans, it never feels good when the team gets beat.

However, it is how you then deal with it that really counts.

For me, if you believed in Eddie Howe and this group of players before a ball was kicked, why should a few defeats in (what we all agreed were) very tough matches make any difference?

Starting January 2022, these past 19/20 months have been astonishing, especially considering the starting point.

It hasn’t been plain sailing, there have been downs as well as ups, but the overall graph shows Newcastle United on an ever upward trajectory.

A freak home match that ended with defeat to Liverpool and losing very tough away games at Man City (won every home match in 2023) and Brighton (won 3-0 home to Liverpool in January, won 3-0 at Arsenal in May, have won all of their last three PL matches against Man U including a 4-0), will NOT be putting any doubts in my mind.

All it says to me is that on Saturday, as Newcastle United fans we should all be putting that extra effort in at St James’ Park when Brighton visit, to show our support for Eddie and the boys and help them begin a run of more positive results.

The term / word ‘supporters’ was surely meant for moments like this. Not shouting your mouth off slagging off manager and players, as though these last couple of weeks of Newcastle United matches are the worst ever experience we have had in our time supporting the club.

The hysteria from some has been hilarious.

Even though the results didn’t go our way, there were still some real positives in these defeats.

From a defence point of view, that display at the Etihad was superb, Man City only had four efforts on target and whilst Nick Pope had no chance with the Alvarez goal, I can’t remember the other three shots on target being really serious threats. If that Alvarez effort had hit the woodwork instead of going in (as Newcastle have made a habit of), then everybody would have said a brilliant point, Newcastle the first team to visit the Etihad in 2023 and not lose or concede a goal. Fine margins and no reason to go over the top about a 1-0 loss at Man City, even if you are convinced that if Eddie Howe had taken notice of your brilliant suggested strategy and team selection, NUFC would not only not have lost, but won easily against Pep’s team.

Likewise, I was massively encouraged by that first half against Liverpool, Newcastle were easily the better team when it was 11 v 11 and took a deserved lead. Massively frustrating that we didn’t hold on to that lead against ten men but the scousers scored two excellent goals with their only two serious efforts on goal, only two other efforts on target for Liverpool all game with a regulation save from Diaz early on and another comfortable save early on.

In contrast, so many close things where Newcastle could / should have finished them off, a world class save from Alisson, a superb run from Almiron and only the post denying him, whilst if Barnes had played the simple pass to Wilson, then all over.

Luck happens, good and bad. Similarly, in high pressure situations players occasionally make the wrong decisions and/or fail to score due to an inspired goalkeeper or inches meaning woodwork instead of net.

I am still believing in Eddie Howe and these players, especially with some class signings added this summer, for the here and now AND the future.

Saturday is a great chance to get yet another positive run of results going under Eddie Howe, believing should be a given for Newcastle United fans, based on what we have experienced these past 20 months, not results these past few weeks.