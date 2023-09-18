Opinion

Newcastle United away tickets – Now sitting amongst the home fans…

Here comes another article about Newcastle United away tickets (as well as home games…), so you can stop reading now.

A recent article on The Mag referred to different individuals and their differing circumstances when it came to getting tickets for away games.

In the Mike Ashley era, I got tickets home and away, but now we have a different scenario.

The article did not name names but clearly persons I and J were me and my son who live in London.

We try to get to as many games as possible. In recent years we knowingly played the system acquiring away tickets for games in the South but never any of the big away games in the North. All of this while my mates, young and old, accrued loyalty points.

Aware of the moral dilemma here, I penned an article on the Mag some time ago sort of apologising for getting tickets for away games in this manner.

As we all know, times have changed, roll on a couple of years and I am unable to get away tickets and have to buy tickets in the home end.

At Brighton we were sat adjacent to the Newcastle fans and could see hundreds of empty blue seats in the away end. At half time I chatted with lads with strong Geordie accents and overheard conversations of people with Southern accents who were clearly Newcastle fans.

It will be interesting to see if there are any empty seats at Sheffield United. No doubt there will be Newcastle fans in the home end.

Our next London game is West Ham on a Sunday. Again, it will be interesting to see if there are any empty seats.

Out of curiosity I checked their website and tickets were available to anyone who wanted to purchase tickets in the West Ham end for their next home game. When the Newcastle tickets go on sale, I will be on it.

I have no complaints about the club introducing fairer systems that will allow the most deserving of supporters getting tickets for away games and accept it is my choice to live and work where I do and therefore put myself at a disadvantage.

I failed to get tickets for Villa and Liverpool but did manage to get tickets for Brentford home through the ballot system. So n Saturday we were fortunate enough to be in St James’ Park. However, there were empty seats around us and not just a smattering of individual seats which could be explained as we were in Level Seven, but groups of seats.

After the Brighton game I received a barbed text from an ex-colleague who is a Brighton season ticket holder. He knows my thoughts on politics and the Saudi led takeover.

“That was easier than I expected and you couldn’t sell all your tickets. Maybe some Geordies have a conscience.”

I did not deem his comment worthy of a reply.