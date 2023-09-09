Opinion

Newcastle United away tickets – Eleven case studies examining the issues

Without any club football to opine on, I thought I’d whip The Mag’s comments section regulars into a frenzy, with yet another article concerning Newcastle United away tickets and their distribution (It’s Scotland versus England next week, a fixture that long ago enthused me but these days, I just cannot get excited about).

I do this, not because of some masochistic need for death threats, or worse, levelled at me, but out of a genuine desire to document what I’ve read and learned this past few weeks, including some ‘participant observation’, having immersed myself with a few people who’ve been directly affected by the club’s recent change in approach.

When I’m asked to compile a report in the workplace, I usually start with the question…

‘What is the problem we’re trying to solve’?

So from the get go, I’m asking, do we have a problem that needs solving?

Some commentators suggest not.

The former system can be broadly summarised as being one where season ticket holders with many loyalty points get first dabs on away tickets and were able to move them on to friends and family. Whilst on the one hand, this seems entirely reasonable because it rewards loyalty, on the other, critics argue that the system is open to abuse, particularly when tickets are procured by loyalty points holders and then moved on, usually to friends and family, although sometimes it might be that complete strangers end up with such tickets in their possession.

In their recent annual survey report, the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) declared that ‘whilst the loyalty point system works well to reward the most dedicated travelling fans and that should be protected, there is scope to cut down on abuse of the system, for example by those who benefit from accruing loyalty points for tickets that are then regularly sold on’.

Arguments have been propagated that the process of moving away tickets is done out of some form of altruism. Rarely are away tickets sold for profit and commentators have suggested that the practice of transferring tickets ensures away ends further afield are still packed to the rafters, with exiled Geordies or those that hail from those parts who have a genuine passion for NUFC, being able to obtain tickets when the toon are in their hometown.

This might well be true, but there’s no doubt that some who have amassed loyalty points have done so with the sole intention of strengthening their grip on their ability to acquire this precious commodity in future, thereby ensuring the preservation of the status quo and preventing those without connections from being able to easily acquire away tickets.

That seems to be the problem the club are trying to solve. Abuse of the loyalty system, something that the NUST have recognised.

The club’s response has been to clamp down on loyalty points holders buying away tickets and moving them on. The new rule seems to be that if you buy a ticket for an away match, it’s considered non-transferable and moving it on is forbidden. The club seem to think that this will still ensure loyalty is being rewarded, whilst cutting out abuse which in turn will open up the opportunity to other ST holders who either have very few loyalty points or are without loyalty points altogether.

Does that solve the problem?

First off, we’ve heard that away tickets regularly went on sale to ST holders with zero loyalty points during the CAshley era. Whilst I fully appreciate this, I don’t think that’s an excuse to prevent those without or with relatively few loyalty points from following us away from home now. Johnny Come Latelys or not, I think it’s a poor argument to say if you weren’t prepared to watch us away from home four or five years ago, then you’re not welcome now.

Undoubtedly, the product out there on the pitch is of higher quality these days, but I don’t think that’s the only reason for the heightened interest, certainly for some. Time, money and opportunity are all relevant factors.

The club’s implementation of this new policy seems to have been carried out in a heavy-handed way. We’ve heard instances of some fans being refused entry at the Etihad and that a handful of fans have been specifically targeted by the club, with some of them reportedly stripped of their loyalty points. In addition, away fans have been advised that ID checks will be routinely carried out, which cuts across the very thing that even the Football Association railed against when Thatcher tried to introduce ID cards in the 1980s. We live in different times now, and the need to produce ID at a turnstile is possibly more acceptable to some, if not everyone.

Now to my participant observation, conducted in a series of discussions with friends over the past few weeks, together with an example of what I’ve read on this site, which regular readers will no doubt recognise.

Eleven Newcastle United away tickets case studies

First off is person A, whose son B, has been using A’s loyalty points for the past several years to acquire away tickets. B is a ST holder and will be known to many on the away circuit, his ability to watch us the length and breadth of the country being entirely down to his father’s benevolence. B will continue using A’s loyalty points and has even secured a fake ID, just in case.

Second, is C, the son of D, both of whom are ST holders. C has been yearning for some time to attend away matches but school, his passion for the game, which until recently meant he played for a local team at weekends and D’s other family commitments as well as money, have all got in the way. C has now left school and is earning a wage. D used to attend away matches over 30 years ago and is now also keen to attend away matches with C. Both C and D had a solitary loyalty point from a pre-season friendly several years ago, so have embraced the change, ‘winning’ tickets in the ballot for Man City and looking forward to chancing their arms again for the upcoming Sheffield Utd fixture.

E has just turned 19. He isn’t a ST holder but has been a regular fixture at away trips with a couple of his mates, F and G, thanks to his father’s connections (his father isn’t particularly into football but knows plenty of guys with loyalty points). E, F and G got to the Etihad and the Amex recently but they’re fearful for future opportunities, having been at most away matches since around the age of 15.

H is a ST holder with well over 100 loyalty points. He hasn’t attended an away match in over a decade but his loyalty points have steadily accumulated over that time thanks to the informal network he’s part of where points are accumulated when tickets are moved on, so that others can attend. H has openly admitted to me that he knows this practice is wrong, has also said he’s determined the fate of those literally begging for tickets in the past but realises the game is up and will likely withdraw from the syndicate he’s been part of for a considerable period of time, because of the fear of losing his loyalty points.

I is the father of J. I is an exiled Geordie living in London. Both I and J have relied on the benevolence of others until the recent match at the Amex where they were forced to sit in the home end.

Finally, K is a member who got tickets for the home match against Villa (but not Liverpool) for himself and his son, L. Like C and D, K is desperate to get to away matches with L, but realises this is nigh on impossible.

Having spoken at length with these folk, as well as reading many of the comments on this site, I’m going to go out on a limb and state that whilst I welcome the new approach, the club should go further and open it up to members also.

In addition, it should get its act together in terms of timescales for distributing away tickets. At the moment, it all seems rather late for guys like C and D to arrange transportation (in discussion, D told me he drove to the Etihad since he drew a blank with coach travel, having only secured the Man City tickets on the Thursday before the match).

This brings me to how unfair the new system is on the likes of E, F, G, I and J. To an extent, they’ve been exploited by those gaming the system and had they been able to accumulate points in their own right, may well have upwards of 50 points of their own by now. The fact that they haven’t managed to secure loyalty points is of course unfortunate, but are they any more deserving than say, C and D just because they’ve attended away games these past several years? That’s a tough one for sure, but I really don’t believe that they are any more deserving. Surely the answer to this conundrum is to allow members to apply for away tickets? That would at least give this lot the chance of still watching Newcastle United away from home and not just from within the home end, with all the challenges and risk that entails. It would also assist K and L.

As for H, I’m glad he’s considering his position, but this is something that has only come about because of the position the club has adopted, which reinforces my view that it’s the correct approach and that the previous system was being exploited.

In terms of B, his ingenuity in adopting the identity of his father suggests that there’s always a way to buck the system. That he is securing tickets because of a strong family connection seems reasonable enough, despite what I think about the shortcomings of the former system and that I believe the new system seems to be an improvement.

As for the empty seats at Brighton, I wasn’t there and cannot comment save. for it’s obvious that some seats weren’t taken up.

(Photo thanks to Greg McPeake)

I think the jury is still out as to why this happened. Did some fans buy tickets to grow their meagre loyalty points with no intention of going? Did some with lots of loyalty points buy for the same reason? Were the empty seats down to the prawn sandwich brigade not showing? Or was it simply a case of a 700-mile round trip to what I understand to be a challenging place to reach, when trains weren’t running with a 5.30pm kick off time complicating matters further?

It’ll be interesting to see if the same issue manifests itself at Bramall Lane in a fortnight’s time. Given the relative proximity of Sheffield, I suspect it won’t, but meantime, the club should maybe consider what happens when away tickets are purchased but not used on the day, although that is fraught with all kinds of issues because of genuine reasons for non-attendance such as sickness or when transportation lets folk down.

In summary, I make no apologies for yet another article on this Newcastle United away tickets subject, but it’s a hot topic and I’m genuinely interested in the comments that will accrue. HTL.