Opinion

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Eddie Howe making eight changes to the team that beat Manchester City.

Only Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Alexander Isak staying in the starting eleven, but another deserved victory!

Nat Seaton:

“We did what we had to do today against a poor Burnley team.

“Great goal and all round game today from Miggy.

“As pre Champions League games go this was as easy as we will get, hopefully no additional injuries and Joelinton going off soon after coming on was precautionary.

“Confidence is high and I’m sure the players are just as excited as we all are about Wednesday night, bring it on!”

Billy Miller:

“Solid three points and another clean sheet.

“Respect to Burnley, they try and play some football but it’s a big step up to the Premier League.

“Other than the first ten minutes we completely outclassed them today.

“When Isak and Wilson are both on the pitch who gets the penalties?

“Both so reliable from the spot.”

Simon Ritter:

“I was expecting Burnley to be Pep-lite, playing the ball around on the edge of their box, and they didn’t disappoint.

“Our full-throttle approach was too much for them to withstand.

“They repeatedly lost the ball in dangerous areas and Miggy Stardust did the rest with a screamer.

“We would have scored more, but for a weak referee, some wasteful finishing and decent keeping by Trafford.

“Even if Pope had not made a top save in the first five minutes, I believe we still would have won.

“Our dominance certainly justified the final score.

“The worries are another injury to Joelinton and Gordon’s fifth yellow in seven games, which means he will miss the game against an in-form West Ham.

“Let’s hope he learns to avoid silly bookings.”

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

“That was harder than it should have been but another clean sheet and another three points represents a productive afternoon.

“This is the sort of game we perhaps struggled to win this time last season but in the end a quality finish from Miggy and another penalty brilliantly won by Gordon, coolly despatched by Isak, was enough.

“A shout out for our keeper also, two quality saves at pivotal points in the game.”

Paul Patterson:

“Keeps the run going.

“Clean sheet and all.”

David Punton:

“Job done.

“Quite an easy kill that one today, capping off a magnificent week.

“We spurned plenty of chances so on another day we’d have won by way more.

“You can’t deny the team have responded this week – it’s been amazing.

“Bring on PSG!”

Jamie Smith:

“Exactly what was needed in many ways, a straightforward win that shouldn’t disrupt matters too much ahead of PSG.

“The sickener is of course the obvious injury to Joelinton, outstanding on Wednesday night but incapable of completing 2 minutes before breaking down today.

“He would have been useful to be able to call upon for an overdue Champions League debut but will be added to an injury list that seems set to include Botman and potentially Wilson.

“Hopefully all others are well and we can look forward.

“Meanwhile the league form continues to set itself right as we move in the right direction.

“Absolutelly what was needed today, Bruno outstanding and back to his best.

“Bring on PSG.”

GToon:

“Brilliant result today.

“Another clean sheet and only the yellow for Gordon and Joe7s injury to dampen the mood.

“Hope it’s not serious.

“The Geordie juggernaut is gathering pace again.”

Bazoox:

“Eddie Howe is not half having to earn his corn at the minute and he is utilising our playing squad extremely well.

“Niggling injuries seem to be mounting up at an alarming rate.

“After a nervous start Newcastle soon took the initiative but it took a special goal to break the deadlock.

“It seems that Miguel Almiron will always have to keep producing the spectacular to get the regular doubters back onside.

“We were well on top in the second half and it was left to the ‘Rolls Royce’ to make sure of the points from the penalty spot.

“Another clean sheet and it’s back to Champions League action against PSG and Mbappe in midweek.

“Piece of p… eh?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livarmento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall

