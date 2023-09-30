Opinion

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Another quality performance as United march on

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0 – Saturday 30 September 3pm

Burnley a fast start, Newcastle not so much so.

Four minutes gone and Burnley get down the right, a low cross and looked like Zeki Amdouni must score in front of goal, only for a brilliant Nick Pope save to keep it out with his leg.

Newcastle though working their way into it it and Alexander Isak seeing a right footed shot from outside the box saved in the centre of the goal.

On fourteen minutes though it was United 1-0 up, Trippier a great tackle to win possession and Miguel Almiron a stunning left foot shot into the top corner from some 22 yards out.

United now on top and a Jamaal Lascelles header past the right post, before then Sean Longstaff put a shot past the left. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak then with another effort that was comfortably saved, before Elliot Anderson passing up a great chance. A lovely cross from Longstaff on the right and Anderson some ten yards out with only the keeper to beat, a decent downward header producing a good save, but he should have been given no chance.

Then great pressing by Newcastle saw Bruno win the ball back, feed Anderson, but his edge of the box shot saved to the keeper’s left.

Newcastle with that slow start but well worth their half-time lead.

Second half starting in great fashion, Anderson backheel and Burn’s cross headed out only to the edge of the box, where Trippier put in an excellent low shot into the busy goalmouth and with the keeper diving to his right, very lucky to see a defender divert it just past the other post.

Five minutes into the second period and another chance, Bruno’s cross from wide on the left touched on by a Burnley defender but Schar unable to chest down a difficult ball.

Newcastle well on top, Gordon cutting the ball back after a good run down the left but nobody there to meet it, then Longstaff putting a difficult header wide.

Then in a sweeping move Almiron feeds Trippier down the right and Isak so unlucky as a despairing defender just put him off as the Burnley player failed to connect with the ball but put off the Newcastle striker who was running in behind him in front of goal.

A worrying sight when only a minute after replacing Elliot Anderson, Joelinton pulling up on 65 minutes and instantly replaced by Sandro Tonali.

Burnley increasingly riding their luck on staying only one down. A great Almiron ball out to Trippier and his ball to Isak kept away from the striker by pure luck.

A rare Burnley attack seeing two great Newcastle blocks preventing any real danger.

Anthony Gordon causing more trouble and bursting into the box, brought down and penalty!

Alexander Isak cool as you like, keeper dives one way, the Swede rolls it into the other corner.

Newcastle United absolutely deserving this 2-0 lead.

Burnley then giving it a go, a low cross from the right seeing Longstaff get in a brilliant block to send the ball out for a corner. That corner seeing a flick header turned over by Pope.

The referee was as poor as what we usually get, Kompany clearly telling his players to get stuck in after the break, Bruno and Trippier in particular targeted with some cynical and dangerous fouls.

Burnley a decent team in terms of playing neat possession football but Newcastle increasingly got after them and the visitors repeatedly forced to hit long.

Bruno not so happy late on, as he won the ball and Newcastle three on two, the Brazilian fed Isak on the left side of the box and expected the return to make it 3-0, only for the Swede to get the ball caught between his feet and eventually a weak shot at the keeper.

As Burnley pressed for a late consolation, some great composure in the Newcastle box, Longstaff dealing with the danger and topping off a great performance.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 14, Isak 76pen

Burnley:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 47% (48%) Newcastle 53% (52%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 20 (9)

Shots on target were Burnley 2 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Burnley 3 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson (Joelinton 64 (Tonali 68)), Almiron (Murphy 90+6), Isak (Livarmento 90+6) Gordon

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Hall