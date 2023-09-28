News

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0.

Newcastle United second best in the opening 45 though Man City only managed one effort on target (the same after the break), whilst no doubt who was the better side in that second half, NUFC deserved winners by the final whistle.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 match:

(The way they display the subs means only a maximum of four can be shown for one team, at any one time Bruno was rated 6.3)

As you can see, Newcastle United with the three highest rated performers (according to these automated ratings), with Joelinton (8.0), Livramento (8.0) and Isak (7.6).

With automated ratings though, always the chance that some players aren’t properly credited for their contribution.

I thought Dummett (6.9) and Lascelles (7.0) were excellent and deserving of more, whilst subs Gordon (6.4) and Bruno (6.3) for sure should have been higher as they definitely massively helped change the direction of this match.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

