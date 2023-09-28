Match Reports

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – This is how I saw it

It is less than six weeks since we meekly surrendered at the Etihad, Julian Alvarez’ first half strike proving enough for City to secure all three points, a defeat that began a demoralising three match losing streak.

Those six weeks have seemed like an eternity but with the games coming thick and fast, we’ve finally found a bit of form. Four clean sheets in a row, with ten goals scored, isn’t a bad return for a team supposedly in crisis only a fortnight ago.

In our pre-match watering hole, I have to admit that me and the lad were taken aback by Eddie’s team selection. We knew there’d be changes but only Pope remained from those who’d started at Bramall Lane.

Dummet and Lascelles at centre half didn’t necessarily inspire confidence and blooding Lewis Miley for a St James debut that pitted him against the likes of Matteo Kovacic and Kalvin Philips seemed a tad ambitious.

Pep had bemoaned the number of games his side are having to play of late but the team he put out would still challenge for the Premier League. In the first half, they dominated possession, although in truth, didn’t create much, Nick Pope saving with his right foot from an Alvarez shot being their only clear cut chance.

Shortly afterwards, Alexander Isak found Jacob Murphy with a sublime pass, but Stefan Ortega saved the shot and you were left thinking, “If only it was Murphy who had played that ball to Isak instead.”

At the interval, it’s fair to say I wasn’t terribly happy. Miley was struggling to impose himself and Tonali was poor. Defensively, we didn’t look bad and I consoled myself by thinking that not being behind was a positive.

When the players emerged for the second half, we saw Guimaraes and Gordon stripped and ready to join the fray, replacing Miley and Lewis Hall who’d looked better at left back than when he was pushed further up the pitch.

Talk about inspired substitutions. Bruno was fabulous, Gordon industrious and that injection of energy brought the best out of Tonali and Isak, who’d cut a lone figure up top in the first half.

Indeed, it was Isak who opened the scoring in the 53rd minute following some excellent play down our right hand side from Murphy who found Joelinton and whose charging run into the box ended with a cross to the back post which was met by Isak, who took a touch before directing it home.

Suddenly, the place was jumping and City were on the ropes.

Our back four were tremendous. Where did Dumment and Lascelles get those performances from?

Tino Livramento deserved his MOTM award for keeping Jack Grealish quiet and his challenge on Matheus Nunez when the Portugese was just about to pull the trigger, was superb.

However, it was Bruno who truly changed the game and he could have just as easily been MOTM.

As the time dragged on, I suppose City were always going to get another chance and Rico Lewis’ grass cutter at the death whilst close, went mercifully past the upright.

Seeing out six minutes of injury tone was agony, but when the referee blew for time, the relief was palpable. We’d just dumped Manchester City out of the League Cup, a competition they used to win for fun.

The draw for the 4th round happened just as the dust was settling on this famous victory.

It could have been kinder, but avenging last February’s League Cup final defeat, at Old Trafford, would be fantastic. On current form, that is something that’s also eminently possible.

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

