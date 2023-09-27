Opinion

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0.

What can you say?

A superb second half display seeing Newcastle United deservedly move into the next round at the expense of multi-trophy winning Man City.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

I don’t think he had anything to do for most of the game.

Made a decent save with his toes in the first half but that’s about it.

Says a lot about how well our defence did and how poor City were in the final third despite possession.

Livramento – 9.5

A really positive display.

Gives you a lot of hope for his future.

Would even like to see him playing at left back at some point maybe.

Dealt with Grealish superbly and made a goal saving challenge near the end.

Lascelles – 8

Really strong performance.

Thought he looked really comfortable and delighted for him having a good game.

Dummett – 8

I was so surprised to see him playing but did quite well.

Made a great tackle in the first half.

Another one who I’m dead happy for.

Point to prove he can still do it at this level.

Targett – 8

Had a good game.

To be honest, no different from anything we have seen from him so far.

I’m surprised he doesn’t play more!

Hall – 5.5

Looked way out of his depth at times tonight.

Out of position on occasion and had a generally poor game.

Tonali – 8

A solid performance.

Didn’t set the world alight but dominated the midfield alongside Joelinton (and then Bruno)

Joelinton – 9.5

Hard to choose a MotM between him and Livramento.

So good to see him back in the team.

He was so dominant in the middle.

Miley – 6.5

For him to play 45 minutes in the middle of the park against the likes of Kovacic and Phillips, and not look out of place, is a great sign for the future.

Murphy – 7

Ran his socks off.

Gave a typical Jacob Murphy performance.

Should have scored in the first half but a good contribution all round.

Isak – 7.5

Very very quiet and isolated in the first half.

He did set up Murphy well for his chance and looked bright before he came off.

Took his goal and that’s all you can ask sometimes.

SUBS:

Gordon – 8

Just such a transformation.

He caused City so many problems. Chased everything down. Was everywhere at times.

Bruno – 9

Changed the game when he came on.

Provided quality, experience and calmn in the middle of the park.

Almiron – 8

Thought he did really well when he came on.

Defensively, he didn’t give City players a moment’s peace.

Anderson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Huge strides for him that he’s trusted to see games out now.

I have no worries when you see him being subbed on.

Schar – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Howe – 9

I was surprised to see the likes of Dummett and Miley but also great he is giving a young lad a chance.

Shape wise we still looked solid in the first half despite conceding possession.

Made big positive changes at half time.

Referee – 1

Rubbish again. As always.

Missed a clear red card by Phillips.

If someone at PGMOL can explain how six minutes were added to the end of this game, the same amount as Sheffield United on Sunday, I’m open ears.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

