Opinion

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Eddie Howe making ten changes to the team that hammered Sheffield United 8-0.

Nick Pope the only one to stay in the team, earning a fourth clean sheet in a row and it is now over seven hours of football since he conceded a goal.

Nat Seaton:

“What a sweet sweet win that was!

“Backs to the wall first half, mind you, for all their possession it was their keeper that made a good save to keep it at 0-0.

“Second half so so different. Gordon and Bruno igniting us.

“Great move for the goal and stuck away in his usual manner by Isak.

“Special mention to a superb full debut from Tino, he looks the business.

“Bring on Burnley, what a week :)”

Billy Miller:

“First win against this lot since the days of Rafa. First half was a painful watch.

“Credit Howe for the positive changes.

“We gave the treble winners a footballing lesson at times second half.

“Great to see Joelinton back.

“Showed flashes of that power we need from him in upcoming games.

“So many of the players were outstanding but special mention to Livramento who looks like real quality.

“Fantastic evening.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Belief. We have it now.

“Pep said he wasn’t taking it seriously and yet the team he put out would be title contenders.

“But our second string, albeit aided and abeted by a superb Bruno, edged it.

“Will Schar and Botman get back into the team?

“And Trippier?

“Fabulous, fabulous night under the lights at St James.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Tino Tino Tino.

“I didn’t go tonight as am dog sitting for my pal scouser.

“So watched it on TV.

“We weren’t in it in the first half.

“But nice guy Eddie changed it around and did the trick.

“Muckle Joe was a much welcomed back.

“So Mrs numbers (Chrissy wife, who got my ticket) is our new lucky charm.

“Lewis Miley, head up young un, your time will come.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Immense second half performance, got what it deserved.

“The one thing Eddie didn’t have before tonight was a big result over Man City or Liverpool.

“Think that is a massive psychological hurdle cleared for us.

“This will be our best chance of a trophy this season, let’s go and end the drought.

“Tonight showed we have the depth to do it.”

Brian Standen:

“Livramento – a star is born.

“Special mention to the whole second choice back 4!

“Get In.”

Paul Patterson:

“Livramento MOTM by a mile.

“Enjoy the coach trip back to Manchester Pep.”

David Punton:

“Win 8-0 on Sunday, beat the European champions three days later.

“Seemingly no bother for Eddie Howe!

“What a week this has been.

“It was all achieved tonight despite Eddie Howe ringing the changes.

“The half time subs helped to turn it and Isak gets the most precious of goals.

“It was nerve shredding – but a game that looked the last thing we needed, has ended up being an absolute joy.

“City rang the changes too, but they still looked stronger.

“It really feels like we’re up and running this season now.”

Jamie Smith:

“Wow, didn’t expect that when I heard the team.

“Some much needed squad use from Eddie but it didn’t feel like a side that would have the better of any version or Man City.

“The visitors seemed to have the ball for most of the first half, but credit to the lesser used defence as Targett, Lascelles and Dummett all stood up to the challenge.

“Second half the introductions of Gordon and, in particular, Bruno turned the game and we were the stronger side from there, finding the crucial breakthrough whereas City never threatened Pope’s goal.

“Thought Joelinton was brilliant, great to have him back against expectations and outstanding run to make the goal.

“Man of the Match though for me was Livramento, who had a tremendous game.”

GToon:

“Absolutely get the f in”

“Second half absolutely bossed them.

“And we have a future star in Livramento.

“Gordon is one hell of a player who gave their players no time and set the tone. Great performance.”

Bazoox:

“First half Man City had us on the ropes big time but in the second half it looked like Eddie Howe’s half-time pep talk must have been truly inspirational.

“I commend Eddie on rotating players in this tie.

“Our squad is stronger than last season and this is some scalp.

“There’s nowt to stop us going one better than last season and win the competition.

“Pep is a proper whinger mind.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Carabao Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle United get Manchester United – Read HERE)