Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Newcastle 1 Brentford 0.

Not exactly a classic but Newcastle United deserving the win after a tough battle against a very good visiting team.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 match:

As you can see, Kieran Trippier getting top marks (7.5) after an excellent display both in defence and attack. As captain of the team as well, he kept them going and eventually NUFC got their reward.

After a difficult start to the season with a tough schedule of games, nice to see a morale boosting win AND clean sheet. The latter reflected in the fact that all the back four were rated 7.2 or better and Nick Pope 7.0.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

