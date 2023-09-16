Opinion

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Brentford 0.

Not the greatest of spectacles but Eddie Howe’s side the worthy winners.

A confidence boosting clean sheet for Nick Pope and his back four will do no harm.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Made a good save in the first five minutes and barely had anything to do after that.

Trippier – 7

A solid game, not much to say! Did well.

Schar – 7

Likewise, I don’t think the two centre backs had much to do and what they did do, they did well.

Botman – 7

Really good to have him back in the side.

Burn – 7

Poor start to the game, out of position a couple of times that could / should have easily given away goals.

Brentford 100% targeted him as the weak link today but he got his self together and had a good game in the end.

Bruno – 7

Missed an absolute sitter in the first half and did ok.

Improved in the second half and good game in the end.

Not controlling the game or looking to get on the ball as much as he has done previously though.

Constantly diving in with rash challenges too.

Longstaff – 7

Nice to see him back in the starting line up too.

He gave exactly what you’d expect and want from him.

Anderson – 7

If I had to pick a best player out of the midfield three I’d say Anderson.

He had a good game but made a couple of shocking passes that on another day could have led to Brentford goals.

Gordon – 7.5

Looked like our biggest threat when he was on the ball and won the penalty too.

It doesn’t quite seem to be working up top at the moment but Gordon has been a shining light at the start of the season.

Barnes – 7.5

Had a really quiet first half but much much better in the second.

Wilson – 8

Really isolated in the first half but the rest of the team pushed up around him in the second where he looked much more comfortable.

Didn’t set the world alight in the same way Isak does, but he battled really well, should have had one before the penalty, and took a great penalty in high pressure.

SUBS:

Almiron N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Referee/VAR – 0

You could say this every week in every game, not just Newcastle games, but they’re an absolute disgrace.

All of them, referee and VAR combined.

They have not got a clue what they’re doing.

Game by game, season by season, VAR and PGMOL doing its utmost to ruin the game.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

(Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)