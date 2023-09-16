Opinion

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Eddie Howe surprising everybody when making five changes to the team that lost at Brighton.

Much of it wasn’t pretty today but a deserved win gets Newcastle back on track and Nick Pope and those in front of him getting a confidence boosting clean sheet.

Nat Seaton:

“Not the greatest match we’ve seen at St James’ and it’s been a while since a game like this but… all I’ll say is 3 POINTS!!!

“We badly needed a win and we got it.

“We fought well, but not much quality on show today.

“On to Milan on Tuesday, I can’t wait!!!”

Billy Miller:

“If you start him, he will score!

“Big goal, big 3 points.

“Roll on Tuesday.”

Simon Ritter:

“Nailed on to be the final game on MoTD but who cares?

“If you can’t win by playing the beautiful game, mainly because the opposition are stopping you, ensure you win ugly.

“Brentford should have scored through Wissa before we had our first attempt on target and the same player, who whacked Schar twice before being booked, missed a great chance to put Mbeumo clean through.

“That’s for them to worry about.

“Once Schar’s long-distance scuffer was deflected wide, we built up a fair bit of pressure.

“The first penalty looked less and less likely to be confirmed, the more replays were shown.

“Hickey, the sort of player you would love on your team but loathe playing against, could have cleared the ball, instead of vainly trying to block Gordon from reaching it.

“The disallowed Wilson goal was, for me, unfairly ruled out.

“The second penalty award was rightly reversed.

“Great to win and good to keep a clean sheet but there were far too many misplaced passes, mistimed tackles and disjointed periods of play.

“Barnes was our stand-out performer.

“Eddie’s dilemma is deciding whether to change a winning team for the trip to Milan.

“Meanwhile, he should fine Wilson, Gordon and Bruno G, who all collected yellow cards for stupid behaviour.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Huge relief to post 3 points after a tricky start and playing a very physical and well organised Brentford.

“It took a penalty and was rather scrappy but we got over the line.

“Looking forward now, the games come thick and fast.

“Wilson MOTM for me.”

Jamie Smith:

“That’ll do nicely.

“A messy scrappy game but we needed the result and that could prove essential in the context of the season.

“A pair of promoted teams next should give a chance to reboot the PL season, if you ignore playing Milan in the San Siro and the European Champions in the league cup.

“Gordon outstanding again and what a difference Botman makes at the back.

“Absolutely happy with that and everyone should be, three points against a decent side.”

Paul Patterson:

“How you get a game out of that refereeing performance lord knows.

“Made hard work but three points are three points..”

Greg McPeake:

“A tight game but up in Level 7 you cannot see the nuances in the pitch.

“Poor officiating but Callum was cool getting the goal.

“Should have been more comfortable but three points in the bag.

“Barnes had a good game.

“First game through the ballot system.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Back on track after a workmanlike performance.

“I am off to Edinburgh tomorrow then flying out to Milan first thing on Monday.

“Two questions.

“Was the referee right to rule out the second penalty?

“Secondly, was it just me or did the ref make every corner and free kick all about himself?”

GToon:

“That was hard work and there were some nervy performances out there but that’s a huge win.

“Similar feeling to the wolves win last season.

“We looked to have a better team shape today and we ground it out.

“Nice to see the players left on to finish the job rather than loads of substitutions.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“God I hate VAR, made that whole experience far more stressful than it needed to be.

“Brentford were tough but a win is a win.

“We just needed three points today but the clean sheet is a huge boost.

“I had reservations over bringing in Barnes but he looked really good.

“Burn and Botman colossal at the back. On to Milan!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)