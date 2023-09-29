News

Neil Lennon gives rave reviews on Newcastle United

Neil Lennon found notoriety when famously nutting Alan Shearer’s boot..

On Wednesday night it was a far less painful experience for the former Leicester City player.

Watching on at St James’ Park, Neil Lennon was very impressed by Newcastle United.

As they humbled Manchester City, the player turned pundit especially impressed with one particular individual in black and white.

Tino Livramento has had to show patience but finally made his first start for Newcastle United.

What a full debut it was as well.

Up against Jack Grealish, many people might have expected the 20 year old to be in for a tough night.

It didn’t quite work out that way, as Neil Lennon reflected on…

Neil Lennon was at St James’ Park on Wednesday night and has been speaking to the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast:

“Livramento had a great game.

“Maybe not so much on the ball in the first half, but he had to deal with Jack Grealish and he had to deal with Jeremy Doku, he handled both pretty well.

“He has got Kieran Trippier ahead of him but the Newcastle fans took to him.

“He defended brilliantly at times and he looks a good size.

The whole back four of Newcastle was put together…

“Matt Targett, Paul Dummett hadn’t played for a year, Jamaal Lascelles came on to a game… but were really strong.

“They defended resolutely when they needed to and looked a threat on the counter-attack.

“Whatever Eddie said (at half-time), probably ‘can we get closer to them?’, worked.

“The two changes gave better balance, quality and belief.

“They came out of the blocks and had more territory and created more chances in the first three or four minutes than they had in the first 45.

“The goal came and it was brilliant work by Jacob Murphy.

“Then Joelinton smashed it across the box and Alexander Isak had the easy task to tap it in.

“The momentum was with Newcastle after half time.

“They were really aggressive and very fast in the second half and that was a statement win for Newcastle.”