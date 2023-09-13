News

Most expensive squads in World football – Top 10 has 8 Premier League clubs including Newcastle United

As we all know, the TV deals for the Premier League clubs give them a massive advantage.

None of the other major football leagues, whether in Europe or elsewhere, come remotely close to what the English top tier generate.

Not only through the domestic UK rights deals with Sky Sports, TNT Sport and Amazon, but also the ever increasing riches from the overseas deals, with the EPL now firmly established as the ‘world’s’ league.

You only have to look at the spending once again in this latest summer 2023 transfer window, the Premier League clubs collectively outspending any other countries clubs by a serious margin.

So when it comes to how much squads around the world have cost to put together, no prizes for guessing where most of the more expensive ones are.

CIES Football Observatory have published a new report, showing the the top 100 clubs in the world who have invested the most on transfer fees (including add-ons regardless of effective payment) to recruit players currently in their squad, all figures in Euros and they have even also given a breakdown of how much spent on each area of the squad.

Transfer fees committed to assemble the squad (€ Million) – Squads as on 11/09/2023. Including any add-ons and paying loans.

As you can see, eight Premier League clubs in the top ten (indeed, nine in the top eleven).

Whilst in the list of 100, all Premier League clubs make the cut apart from Luton Town.

Newcastle United are placed ninth in this list of most expensive squads and whilst any report such as this is estimated to a large extent, they will have used the same criteria for all.

So NUFC estimated to have spent €661m (£568m) on the current squad, with that breaking down to:

Goalkeepers – €21m (£18m)

Defenders – €150m (£128m)

Midfielders – €261m (£225m)

Forwards – €229m (£197m)

Manchester United fans constantly complain about how much they are suffering due to so little cash spent on players. The reality is of course very different.

They have spent more money on assembling their current squad than any other football club on the planet, their squad costing €1,150m (£991.7m), edging the €1,134m (£977.9m) for Chelsea.