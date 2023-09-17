Match Reports

Mission accomplished for Newcastle United – Could be a canny week this

It’s felt like a bit of a whirlwind lately. Tickets for this, schemes for that, articles about the poorly orchestrated distribution of it all, internationals, the draw for the Champions League, drawing Man City in the league cup, Saudi Arabia at St James’ Park and now this. An actual Newcastle match. Not sure what to do with myself.

This match was set up to be a potential catalyst after what had gone before.

To deal with the negatives, the surrender to 10-man Liverpool was a horror show that could and should have been handled better and the display at Brighton was meek and inadequate. Flip this around and we have three points from an eye-wateringly difficult opening and all involved in these performances have enough credit in the bank to be allowed such a blip. Today, however, would go some way to determining whether this was a blip or had the chance of growing into a crisis.

Brentford are a good side and have had a very decent start to the season, but after the travails prior to the international break, this looked like a positively appealing fixture. Not only a chance of three points in itself but the starting point of a run of six winnable games that could throw real perspective on the start to the season. I saw this match as being reminiscent of the Wolverhampton game at home last season, where Almiron’s late winner settled a scrappy and unspectacular match that lit the touchpaper for a Champions League securing eight wins from nine. That would be nice.

This was the first sign we got of Howe’s squad management as we approach a three-game week, as Barnes started ahead of Almiron while Longstaff and Anderson joined Bruno in the midfield. Up front, a deserved recall for Wilson to celebrate a year’s contract extension as Isak sat this one out, most likely with half an eye on the San Siro.

Tonali’s injury on international duty obviously not too concerning as he took his place on the bench, but the news wasn’t so good on Joelinton, who I assumed was being rotated after a pair of appearances for Brazil. It wasn’t until after the game I found out he had finally succumbed to that dodgy knee and was away to see a specialist. This will surely be for the best given he hasn’t been himself this season, but a blow nonetheless, with a huge set of games ahead.

Better news arrived in the shape of the imposing Botman and what a difference that would make. The funny thing is, I can’t pick out a specific moment where he influenced the game, it’s just a constant presence. Every time Brentford ventured forward there was the sense of assurance about the defence that radiates off Sven, as he constantly puts himself in the right place to make the crucial intervention, clear the ball or simply force the ball carrier away from goal and down an alley to nowhere. His return seemed to have a settling effect on Schar and Burn too, the latter having his best game of the season.

Botman’s return was welcome but I think we felt Joelinton’s absence as well, as Brentford looked to have a game plan of kicking lumps for the first half. After a solid opening United had a bit of a wobble as the visitors took control of the game for a spell of what felt like constant pressure. Hickey hit a vicious shot that Pope must have been unsighted for, as instead of raising his hands he blocked it full on with his chest, like a presidential bodyguard facing down an assassination attempt. Then Jensen’s cross seemed to catch the defence sleeping, with Botman’s deflection potentially confusing Wissa, who should have scored at the back post. It felt like the Bees were outmuscling United in the middle as we struggled to get any flow in the game.

There was a turnaround towards the end of the half, with Schar taking a shot from distance that deflected out for a corner. Trippier decided against any clever business and went route one into the box, finding the head of Botman. His header to the back post looked like a simple nod over the line for Bruno, but he managed to hit the despairing dive of Flekken. Wilson then just failed to connect with Barnes cross, as we finished the half strongly, helped by disruption to the visitors created by Rico Henry’s withdrawal due to injury after being turned inside out by Trippier.

Some encouragement for the second half then, and while it was far from a classic, there was definitely an upturn after the break that ultimately delivered what we were after. Not without controversy though I have to say.

First off, there was a goal.

Bruno got his skates on and powered towards the box in a display indicative of his best half of football this season. His switch to Trippier saw a cross that Pinnock created havoc from by heading high in the air, landing in a goalmouth scramble from which Barnes scruffy shot was bundled in by Wilson. I was reluctant to celebrate this one though, as the close proximity of the keeper in the melee was a red flag for any goal being given. Sure enough this was to be the outcome, as the ref (via the VAR) gave an incredibly soft foul for Wilson’s initial brush with Flekken before the Barnes effort. Difficult to gauge at the match but watching the replays this was a very weak decision as Cal barely touched the big soft Dutchman and there would be zero chance of this counting as a foul on any other player anywhere else on the pitch. The fact that Flekken was clearly claiming a non-existent handball as reason for an overturn is evidence of how little confidence he had in the foul, but we’d get him back soon enough.

Referee Craig Pawson had had a bit of a shocker so far, for me allowing Brentford’s roughhousing to go too far (sir, know ye not that we are representing your country in the Champions League, no less, some 72 hours hence?) and bottling the right call on this goal. The lack of balance seemed to even itself out with the next big decision.

Anthony Gordon was once again Newcastle’s best player, outstanding on the right hand side today and the outlet through which most attacks went. He must have covered more ground than anyone else in the league this weekend, and it was his chasing down what looked like a lost cause, that proved decisive.

Longstaff played a fine through ball to Barnes, who did well to beat a pair of defenders but swung his cross over to an unattended back post. Gordon was outside of the box with a Brentford defender 20 yards ahead of him, but got his head down and motored after the loose ball. The pressure he put on, forced a weak backpass attempt and Gordon managed to reach the ball around the same time as Flekken was steaming in, with the young Scouser ensuring the unavoidable contact came through the back of him. This time the ref gave the call our way and the VAR couldn’t definitively disagree. Gordon would probably have struggled to keep the ball in had he got to it, and even then it would have been some effort to create a goal, but the poor positioning and clumsy attempt to win the ball was indicative of Flekken’s gradual unravelling after the let off with our non-goal. Anyway, penalty.

Something then occurred that the refs need to get under control. Opposition players hounding a penalty taker while the ref navigates the VAR check and the inevitable protests is getting ridiculous, with that thing where someone else pretends to be taking it now fooling no one. Continuing to bellyache after a second video-based check has not overturned the call is utterly futile and there needs to be yellow cards sprayed around while this gamesmanship occurs. Suppose we need to wait for someone to do it to Liverpool and Klopp’s entire press conference of complaining inevitably prompts the rules to be changed.

Well, after Brentford failed to do whatever this was meant to achieve, Wilson smacked the pen into the postage stamp. Have it.

There then followed two VAR checks for further penalties for handball, the first being swiftly denied by the VAR, which given it was barely appealed would tally as the right call. The second was actually awarded on the field, with the referee being called to a second look at the screen leading to inevitable disappointment. When Barnes headed down Gordon’s cross it seemed to hit Mbuemo’s head before deflecting onto his arm, so an understandable call, but in these scenarios you can’t help but think that if it happens at Old Trafford it gets given for the home side.

Anyway, that’s three penalty shouts and a dubiously disallowed goal in the same time period that Brentford created the square root of rack all. The fact that Thomas Frank chose to fill his post-match comments with whining about the penalty that was given due to Gordon overselling the clumsy fashion in which the goalie blootered through him is selective highlighting of the highest order. On a different day this could have been the kind of battering handed out last year, and he might want to address this shortcoming by not putting Inspector Clouseu in goal next time.

I’d say Newcastle even went a bit easy on things late on. With half an eye surely on Milan, the substitution of Barnes for Almiron on 83 minutes was the only change made by Howe, meaning that Isak and Tonali stayed unperturbed on the bench. Selection will be interesting to say the least for that one. Despite another weak back post connection from Wissa in injury time the points were secured.

This was absolutely mission accomplished as a good side were beaten with no apparent harm done to start a massive week. I would hope this is the same as the aforementioned Wolves match in that it builds confidence and belief just to have scraped the victory. Not only do we have a run of midweeks against some of the finest teams in Europe, but these interchanges with Premier League games against promoted teams, where six points would go a long way to righting the course of the season. You could say there’s a good few points on the table before Arsenal’s early November visit represents the first match in the same difficulty category as the opening games.

So, not the most memorable match, but the sort of efficient grind of a win that it sometimes takes to end an opposition’s nine match unbeaten run and arrest a bad spell that can knock the confidence a bit. Hopefully the boost we get from this will mirror the knock a 5-1 defeat to Inter has given Tuesday’s opponents.

A solid three points and now it’s time to return to the Champions League. Could be a canny week this.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

