Miguel Almiron injury scare

The last thing Eddie Howe needs is any more injuries ahead of an upcoming packed schedule of matches, so the sight of Miguel Almiron seemingly in some pain and getting treatment towards the end of Paraguay’s match, wasn’t a great sight for the NUFC boss.

Thursday’s World Cup group qualifier having seen Paraguay absolute batter Peru but countless chances going begging, hitting the woodwork four times and the visiting keeper playing the game of his career.

In the closing stages with the match still goalless, as one of their key players Miguel Almiron continuing after his on the pitch treatment for the final minutes, as Paraguay tried in vain for that winning goal.

Following the match, Paraguay boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto has been quizzed by media in Paraguay about the situation with Miguel Almiron:

“It (he) is okay.

“Very tired, cramped.

“The team had a long trip, without much recovery time, their commitment forces them to give everything.

“Miguel Almiron doesn’t have an injury.

“I hope he can recover and play against Venezuela.”

Obviously, good news that there isn’t any significant injury.

The fact that Miguel Almiron didn’t come off, indicated this. Paraguay only used four subs and so the manager could have replaced the Newcastle winger.

However, hopefully Paraguay will err on the side of caution on Tuesday night if necessary. As especially early in the season, it is easy for players to pick up injuries if playing when fatigued.

Miguel Almiron and his international teammates are away against Venezuela in this next World Cup group qualifier, a huge game with Venezuela one of the weakest teams and the type of match Paraguay need to win if Miggy is to appear at his first ever World Cup finals in summer 2026.

Tuesday’s match will end around 1am on Wednesday in UK time, just three days before the Brentford home match.

Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does with his South American trio, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton’s match in Peru will end around 5am on Wednesday in UK time. Team selection tricky for Howe, with AC Milan away to follow on the Tuesday (19 September).

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus 0 Scotland 3 (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia 0 Portugal 1

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after a beyond reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the striker’s studs end up in the face of the Newcastle keeper.

Thankfully Dubrava able to continue after lengthy treatment, Ronaldo somehow ending up with only a yellow card. Fernandes with the Portugal goal which leaves Slovakia second in Group J after five of the ten Euro qualifying group matches. Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Brazil 5 Bolivia 1

Bruno Guimaraes makes first ever start in an international in his home country, puts in excellent performance in this World Cup Qualifier. That included a top quality assist for Rodrygo to score the third. Bruno Guimaraes subbed on 71 minutes with the score 4-0, Joelinton replacing his Newcastle United teammate as he made his third appearance for Brazil.

Saturday 9 September

Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland

Estonia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier