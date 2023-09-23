News

Mark Lawrenson gets a little bit confused when talking about current Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The Liverpool fan discussing what is happening / has happened with Eddie Howe and his players.

Mark Lawrenson looking ahead to the NUFC visit to Bramall Lane.

However, the player turned pundit getting a little confused in the process…

Mark Lawrenson talking to Paddy Power ahead of Newcastle United taking on Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon:

“It was a big result for Newcastle beating Bournemouth last week to end their poor form.

“It was also a good result in Milan on Tuesday so they’re back on it and I fancy an away win.

“Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 2”

Who said these former players do minimal research before giving their ‘expert’ opinion…

Brentford, Bournemouth, what does it matter???

Anyway, yes, it was a big relief to see Newcastle United get back on track last weekend, with a hard fought but deserved win over BRENTFORD!

Then an extra massive lift to get that superb Champions League point away in the San Siro against a team who got to the CL semi-finals last season.

Yes AC Milan had a lot of shots BUT the vast majority were from distance and way off target. Whilst as for the ones on target, Nick Pope played very well and dealt with everything that came his way, however, none of the saves he needed to make were that testing.

The keeper and back four looking a lot better and no coincidence that two clean sheets in a row have come about with Sven Botman returning to the team.

Another clean sheet on Sunday would surely see Newcastle United picking up another Premier League victory, as Sheffield United haven’t kept a clean sheet so far and in their last four PL matches have conceded twice each time.

So I can agree at least with the Mark Lawrenson prediction, as I think a 2-0 away win is very much on the cards if Newcastle play anything like they are capable of and have their shooting boots on.

As the upcoming match schedule below shows, this run of Premier League games that we have up to the end of October, give Eddie Howe and his players, at least on paper, a great chance of putting a run of positive results together.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports