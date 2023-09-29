News

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Date / time and broadcast details made public

To the surprise of literally nobody, Manchester United v Newcastle United has been selected for live broadcast.

Sky Sports selecting the fourth round Carabao Cup game at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United v Newcastle United clash will be played on Wednesday 1 November with an 8.15pm kick-off.

Newcastle United official announcement – 29 September 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against holders Manchester United will be played on Wednesday, 1st November.

The game at Old Trafford will kick off at 20:15 GMT and will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

It sees last season’s Carabao Cup finalists go head to head for a place in the quarter-finals.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies beat Manchester City 1-0 at St. James’ Park in the third round while the Reds overcame Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Ticket details will be confirmed on nufc.co.uk shortly.’

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports