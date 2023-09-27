News

Manchester City rocked by extreme first world problem on visit to play Newcastle United

Manchester City are the visitors to Tyneside tonight.

The multi-trophy winning club looking to take their first step towards being successful in lifting this season the only trophy that eluded them last (2022/23) season.

Manchester City at St James’ Park to play Newcastle United in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

However, Manchester City have been left devastated, with this extreme first world problem impacting on them.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealing that he and his players must endure the horrors of a two and a half hour journey on a luxury coach back to the Man City training ground following tonight’s Newcastle game, as there are no private planes available to fly them the 150 miles back to the North West:

“We cannot come back by plane because of a problem with the planes.

“We don’t have planes to travel back, so we have to take a bus.

“It is two or three hours later, we arrive here (back at the Manchester City training ground) so so late.

“I don’t know what happened with the plane…

“But we arrive much much later than we expected.”

There has been a big discussion / debate on the subject of exactly this, the squads of Premier League clubs (including Newcastle United) contributing to the environmental impact, by taking so many needless short flights within the UK.

I think two things on this.

Firstly, the fact that Pep Guardiola / Manchester City have the audacity to even mention this. It being such a first world problem and embarrassing to even put it forward as some sort of excuse potentially for future results.

Secondly, exactly how much time would be saved if they had been able to get a private plane?

At that time of night, with little traffic around (other than those Man City fans heading back that way), you are only talking around two and a half hours on their luxury coach to get back to the Manchester City training ground. Plus, it isn’t as though they are having to drive, or endure an ancient old basic coach. Instead, they will be stretched out on a state of the art luxury modern coach, no expense spared.

If it had been a private plane, the Manchester City players would have still had to get on a bus, then driven up to Newcastle Airport (Mackems apparently now calling it… Ponteland Airport!), get off the coach and loaded onto the plane, fly down to the North West, then the players picked up by another coach to take them to the Manchester City training ground.

If say this was Newcastle United drawing Exeter away in the next round (if getting past Man City), then the difference between getting a coach or private plane (not that I am defending their use necessarily for any football club trips) would be hours and hours to get back to Tyneside.

However, if you put a stopwatch on it and timed Manchester City getting back to their training ground by private plane compared to luxury coach, would there be any difference at all??? If there would be a difference then I reckon you are definitely talking minutes not hours. The whole trip from St James’ Park wouldn’t be less than two hours door to door if going via private plane, compared to less than three hours on the luxury coach.

As I say, a first world problem, that arguably isn’t even a minor problem, never mind a significant one.