Opinion

Manchester City are there for the taking

We have got one busy schedule.

From the win against Brentford until our last match before the international break vs West Ham on the 8th of October, we will have played seven games. That’s seven games in just 22 days, averaging a match every 3.14 days. We’re feasting on the Champions League pie and it’s a new challenge for us as a squad.

There is no doubt that we need to be resting and rotating to keep the team fresh and performing.

If I had to choose one game to lose between now and the international break it would be tonight’s clash with Manchester City.

However, I don’t have to pick one and there’s no reason that we should be losing any of them. The Citizens are ripe for the picking and, although I expect changes, I hope we do have a strong team out there to aim to progress.

The likes of Anderson I’d imagine will retain his pace. He’s young and athletic and may well be moved aside for Tonali at the weekend, so I think he’ll be in there tonight.

Isak didn’t start the last game so I wouldn’t be surprised if he started against Man City and PSG, with Wilson leading the line versus Burnley at the weekend.

The likes of Murphy and Lascelles will likely earn a start and it would be extremely surprising if we didn’t see Livramento and Hall.

Amongst these players it would be good if we did retain some of our first teamers though.

Longstaff seems able to play every minute of every football match. Gordon played most of the Sheffield United game despite starting on the bench but again is young and fit. I would like to think they can handle the busy schedule, especially with neither likely to be called up for international duty (although both should have a shout).

I think Lewis Miley will feature but he’d probably be the only academy player I’d consider slotting into the first team. We should be taking advantage of this opportunity to knock out one of the tournament favourites.

Why are Manchester City so susceptible right now?

Firstly, although our schedule is hectic, the Manchester City one is even more so. It promises to become even more manic as the season progresses.

They have already played two extra games with the Community Shield and the European Super Cup. In December they will be travelling to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Club World Cup, giving them another pair of games and also meaning their Premier League match with Brentford will be postponed and will need to be stuffed into their crammed fixture list further down the line.

They have injuries to key players, not to mention Rodri is suspended for his silly red card at the weekend. With their following three games also all away against Wolves, Leipzig and Arsenal, they will be dreading any more injuries / aggravation of injuries to players.

Therefore, I expect Manchester City to name a weak starting eleven.

I can’t imagine the likes of Haaland or Foden will be risked. Grealish made his first sub appearance since injury against Forest last weekend. Will they want to take a chance on him?

I believe there will be more academy players than normal first teamers in the starting line-up. Guardiola said differently yesterday, but I just can’t see him risking their top top players. Sure, the likes of Phillips will be in there and I’d imagine their backline will be strong, but I think the midfield and attack will be peppered with less experienced players.

Yes Manchester City have spent a decade and a half strengthening their squad drastically at every level, but I think we’ll be up against some seriously inexperienced lads this evening. If they had won the Community Shield match then I would be more nervous, as they would be tracking a seven trophy haul. That can’t happen now. If they were to go all the way in every tournament, this Manchester City team would play a minimum of 67 games this season. Sixty seven! That doesn’t even factor in potential FA Cup replays.

If they beat us and get all the way to the quarter-finals in the Carabao Cup, they will play 23 more games between Saturday and the end of the calendar year. That’s a game every 3.95 days. I’m not even factoring in there being two more two week international breaks into that!

Of course, during these international breaks, the majority of the Manchester City squad will be jetting off with their respective nations and playing key roles in tournament qualification. There really is no rest for them.

I don’t feel sorry for them. Far from it. It’s a problem I hope that Newcastle United shall one day be navigating.

However, I think considering all of this, Guardiola will want out of this tournament early. It’s up to us to put out the right team and performance to ensure we help him achieve his wish.

