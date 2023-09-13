News

Manager makes public Kylian Mbappe knee injury

After losing 2-1 to Germany on Tuesday night, Didier Deschamps revealed that Kylian Mbappe didn’t feature due to a knee injury.

The PSG star had played the full game and got an assist on Thursday when France defeated the Republic of Ireland 2-0.

However, Kylian Mbappe was left out of the starting eleven in this high profile friendly with Germany and everybody left puzzled when he didn’t even come off the bench, despite France trailing from the fourth minute and eventually losing 2-1.

When quizzed by French media as to why his star player hadn’t got onto the pitch, Deschamps revealed that Kylian Mbappe has a knee injury.

The France manager saying that Mbappe has a problem with the patellar tendon (The patella is shaped like an oval with a slight point at the bottom. The top (base) is connected to your quad muscle by the quadriceps tendon. The patellar ligament connects the bottom (apex) of your patella to your tibia (shin bone)).’

When asked about the fact that Kylian Mbappe had been named amongst the subs, Deschamps made clear that in reality, Mbappe hadn’t really been a potential substitute to use. The France boss saying that due to the injury, he couldn’t start his star player nor use him off the bench.

If he couldn’t start, he shouldn’t have been brought on either,” said Les Bleus’ manager.

Deschamps revealed that the injury was suffered in training on Monday and said that he doesn’t think it is too serious, though PSG will be looking at the problem and evaluating it when Kylian Mbappe returns to Paris.

PSG have a busy schedule coming up with Nice on Friday in Ligue 1 and then Borussia Dortmund to play on Tuesday.

For Newcastle United fans, they will be keeping a close eye on the Kylian Mbappe injury situation, as three weeks today the world’s best player and his PSG teammates are due at St James’ Park for Newcastle’s first home Champions League match in over 20 years.

AC Milan’s first choice striker Olivier Giroud picked up an ankle injury in that win over the Republic of Ireland and was missing from the France squad last night. The veteran striker who turns 37 at the end of this month is a major doubt for the Newcastle match on Tuesday at the San Siro.

With Kylian Mbappe, I have already seen Newcastle fans discussing the dilemma of whether you would want the chance to see the world’s best player turn out at St James’ Park, or prefer to see him injured and thus seriously increase the odds of NUFC winning.

Newcastle fans now set to keep a close eye on Kylian Mbappe with this knee injury, see whether he turns out for PSG in these upcoming club matches.

Newcastle United Champions League fixtures:

Matchday 1: AC Milan v Newcastle United – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm