Man who assaulted Eddie Howe has been given prison sentence

Good news on Friday, as it has been revealed that the man who assaulted Eddie Howe has been jailed.

West Yorkshire Police announcing (see below) that David Derbyshire was given a 12 week custodial sentence at Leeds Magistrates today.

The Leeds fan also given a lifetime ban by Leeds United.

West Yorkshire Police official statement – 8 September 2023:

A Leeds United supporter who assaulted the Newcastle United manager during their match at Elland Road has been jailed and given a six-year football banning order.

David Derbyshire, aged 35, of Marley Street, Beeston, was given a 12-week custodial sentence by a district judge when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

At a hearing on July 21, he pleaded guilty to charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault against Eddie Howe during extra time at Elland Road on May 13 this year.

The court heard that Derbyshire had left the stand in the 93rd minute and approached the Newcastle dugout and had a verbal altercation with Mr Howe before pushing his left shoulder.

He was quickly apprehended by club security staff and arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers. The incident was broadcast live on national television.

Derbyshire has also been given a lifetime ban from Elland Road by Leeds United.

Chief Superintendent Richard Close, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Criminal behaviour of this kind is completely unacceptable, particularly where club staff or players are targeted during a large-scale sports event such as this. I know that fans of the sport, regardless of their club affiliations, will join us in condemning anyone who acts in this way.

“We will always treat incidents like this very seriously and we work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences and take robust action against those responsible, including seeking football banning orders against them.”