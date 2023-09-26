News

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday – Ahead of Manchester City match

Tuesday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Manchester City in a Wednesday night match.

Newcastle United facing top of the Premier League Man City in this League Cup third round game.

Eddie Howe hoping to build on a very promising week, that saw six points gathered against Sheffield United and Brentford, also improving the goal difference by nine.

Whilst in between those two PL matches, that excellent point at the San Siro.

With so many matches coming up, Eddie Howe needing to manage his squad in the best way possible.

However, speaking on Tuesday morning, the Head Coach having some very disappointing news on Harvey Barnes:

“It’s an injury to his foot, just below the toe, and I think it’s quite a substantial injury.

“We’ve had the scans and now we’re waiting now a specialist opinion on what’s next and whether there’s surgery involved or not.

“We’re fearing it’s months rather than weeks.”

Eddie Howe speaking generally about injuries / availability and squad rotation:

“I need to assess everybody physically first from Sunday.

“There’s a couple of players carrying certain injuries.

“We do have players that are really keen to play and show what they can do.

“We will have to utilise the squad, especially with what we have coming up next week.”