News

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Sheffield United match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Sheffield United in the late Sunday afternoon match.

Newcastle United travelling to Bramall Lane to face the recently promoted side.

Eddie Howe’s side looking to build on two clean sheets and great results, a Premier League win over Brentford and an excellent Champions League point at AC Milan.

With so many matches coming up (see below), the great news is that whilst he won’t be available on Sunday, Eddie Howe thinks Joelinton could be back in action before the next international break that is only a couple of weeks away.

The Wednesday before that international fortnight begins, Newcastle United face PSG at St James’ Park, a match where in particular, I’m sure Eddie Howe would love to have Joelinton in his team.

However, Eddie Howe says that with Joe Willock it is still late October, after the next international break, before we could see him playing again. This had already been mentioned any number of times, so not really a negative, or at least not a new negative.

The Newcastle United Head Coach also explaining why Martin Dubravka was missing on Tuesday night from the bench. The keeper was ill, so he should be back in the squad on Sunday.

As for the players who were in action on Tuesday, Eddie Howe says that whilst the team were physically drained after playing such a tough game in 30 degree heat and high humidity, he has no new injuries to report. Howe indicating that training will be lower level than normal ahead of Sheffield United, as the players are given the chance to recharge the batteries.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports