Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Burnley match

Tuesday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Burnley.

A very rare 3pm Saturday afternoon match at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United facing a Burnley side who are finding life tough, only one point so far and in the relegation zone. the other two promoted teams in exactly the same situation.

Eddie Howe hoping to build on a very promising fortnight.

Wins over Manchester City, Sheffield United and Brentford, plus that excellent point at the San Siro.

With so many matches coming up, Eddie Howe needing to manage his squad in the best way possible.

Speaking on Friday morning, the Head Coach giving an official Newcastle United injury update.

Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Newcastle:

Eddie Howe on Bruno:

“I think he did twist his ankle in the game on Wednesday.

“I think, initially, it took him some time to run it off, but hopefully he’s OK.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“He’s another one we’ll make a late check on.

“That’s the cost of the three games we’ve had in the last week.

“Usually, it’s the third game where these things build up, and that’s where we are.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“A very minor hamstring tightness.

“We’ll give him every chance to be available for the game.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“Same with Sven – we’re going to make a late check on him.”

Eddie Howe on Dan Burn:

“Dan Burn’s had some illness but we think he’ll be OK.”

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes:

“He’s going to be out for around three months.

“No surgery required which is good news but his foot is now in a boot.

“It’s an injury underneath his toe.”

Eddie Howe on long-term injured Emil Krafth after 13 months out:

“Emil will play for the U21s tonight. It’s really, really good to see him come back and hopefully do well today.”