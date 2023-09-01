News

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Brighton match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Brighton in the late Saturday match.

Two clubs with big hopes / aspirations this season.

Eddie Howe’s side looking to bounce back from that late Liverpool win last weekend.

We already knew that both Emil Krafth and Joe Willock would be missing this Brighton match and wouldn’t be available until late September at the earliest.

However, the big news awaited was on Joelinton and especially Sven Botman, after both picked up injuries against Liverpool. Many fans worried that the Dutch defender could be out for some time after landing awkwardly and appearing to injure his ankle.

Now this morning, the Newcastle United Head Coach giving this major Newcastle United injury update.

Sky Sports reporting that Eddie Howe has told them that Sven Botman is a ‘serious doubt’ for the Brighton match BUT doesn’t appear to have suffered any serious injury.

The broadcaster saying that Botman went for scans earlier this week, which revealed bruising and swelling, hopefully nothing more than that.

Eddie Howe and his medical staff happy to have had Sven Botman doing light jogging after the scans but so far he hasn’t been involved in group training.

The NUFC Head Coach revealing that Joelinton is in a very similar position, only light jogging so far this week and no group training.

Eddie Howe saying he and his medical staff will be having a good look today at both players with Brighton in mind but Sky Sports saying very unlikely that Sven Botman will be risked.

More chance of Joelinton being available but still Eddie Howe having to balance the risks and having to make a judgement for tomorrow.

I think overall though that it is great news that as things stand, apparently no lasting damage to either player, especially considering the fears fans had immediately, when Sven Botman was helped off the pitch on Sunday.