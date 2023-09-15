News

Major official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Brentford match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Brentford in the late Saturday match.

Newcastle United hosting the side who they won twice against last season, including a 5-1 at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side looking to bounce back from a trio of defeats in tough games.

Newcastle United and the fans then having to endure a two week international break before able to start putting things right.

The big news was awaited on three players.

Sven Botman – Eddie Howe confirming that following his injury against Liverpool three weeks ago, the Dutch defender has trained all week and is expected to be available.

A massive boost for everybody if he is back in defence alongside Fabian Schar in the middle.

Elliot Anderson – He pulled out of the Scotland squad with an unspecified injury, though much speculation following that, as to whether the reason was that really Anderson had just decided he didn’t want to commit to Scotland at international level. For Newcastle United fans of course the only priority is whether the 20 year old is available for NUFC, Eddie Howe confirming that he expects Anderson to be in Saturday’s matchday squad.

Sandro Tonali – The midfielder played in Italy’s draw away in North Macedonia but then missed the home win in the San Siro against Ukraine. This reported by Italian media as ‘Muscle fatigue’ and/or ‘A slight muscle injury’ making him unavailable.

Eddie Howe says that a scan has shown a ‘slight injury’ to Tonali’s thigh but it isn’t serious and he will now wait and see whether the former AC Milan player is available for this Brentford match.