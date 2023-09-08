News

Major concern for AC Milan v Newcastle United after injury to star striker 12 days before game

AC Milan v Newcastle United kicks off Group F on Tuesday 19 September.

The two clubs looking to get off to the best possible starts in a tough group.

Ahead of the game, a major injury worry for the Serie A club.

Thursday night seeing Olivier Giroud forced off in the 26th minute at at the Parc des Princes.

France 1-0 up at the time and going on to beat Republic of Ireland 2-0, to pretty much ensure the French will be at the Euro 2024 finals despite still having three games to play in their qualifying group, having won all five so far.

Giroud’s replacement, Marcus Thuram, scoring the second.

The French striker was defiant after the game but looked in serious pain and must be a serious doubt for AC Milan v Newcastle which is now (Friday 8 September) only 11 days away.

GFFN (Get French Football News) report – 8 September 2023:

AC Milan striker Giroud received a knock to the ankle, and upon returning to the bench, was heavily strapped up. However, speaking in the mixed zone after the match, the former Arsenal and Chelsea forward wasn’t too concerned by the injury. “I don’t think it’s too serious,” began Giroud, in an interview transcribed by L’Équipe.

He added, “I will undergo tests, but I’m already hobbling a lot less. The medical situation at this moment in time is very reassuring.” However, Giroud said that the ankle is a bit of a weakness after having received a knock there during a Champions League match with AC Milan last season. “It’s a bit unlucky, I will perhaps have to strap the ankle to strengthen it, but it hasn’t been bad these past weeks,” said France’s record goalscorer.

Playing alongside Sandro Tonali, Giroud was AC Milan’s top scorer last season with 18 goals in all competitions.

It was widely expected that a new first choice striker would arrive this summer but the Frenchman remains the main striker for AC Milan, even though he will turn 37 later this month.

AC Milan have made a perfect start to the season with three league wins, Olivier Giroud scoring four of their eight goals.

Newcastle United Champions League fixtures:

Matchday 1: AC Milan v Newcastle United – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm