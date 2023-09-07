News

Lewis Miley experiences Costa Brava disappointment

Lewis Miley is out on the Costa Brava.

However, rather than an early season holiday, the emerging Newcastle United star is on England duty.

Lewis Miley getting his first call-up for the England Under 19s.

The good news is that the 17 year old made his first England Under 19s appearance, the bad news is that it came in a defeat to Germany.

Playing at the Oliva Nova Football Centre in Spain, near Valencia, Wednesday saw England fall behind midway through the first half, when Mert Komur scored an unstoppable strike from outside the box.

The Germans almost grabbed a second goal just after the break but from then on it was England the better team, pressing for the equaliser.

A series of chances came the way of the England Under 19s but the failed to take them, Lewis Miley coming on in the 75th minute but the Newcastle United teenager couldn’t help turn it around despite helping his side dominate the closing stages.

The England Under 19s training camp sees them back back at the Oliva Nova Football Centre Saturday for their second and final friendly. With Lewis Miley hoping for his first England Under 19s start as they take on Switzerland.

England Under 19s 0 Germany Under 19s 1

England:

1 Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur), 2 Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United), 3 Lino Sousa (Arsenal), 4 Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion), 5 Max Alleyne (Manchester City), 6 Ashley Phillips (Tottenham Hotspur), 7 Romain Esse (Millwall), 8 Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) ©, 9 Dominic Ballard (Southampton), 10 Kamari Doyle (Southampton), 11 Adrian Blake (Utrecht)

Substitutes:

21 Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur) for Doyle 66, 17 Bobby Clark (Liverpool) for Esse 66, 16 Noel Buck (New England Revolution) for Blake 66, 20 Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal) for Sousa 66, 15 Calum Scanlon (Liverpool) for 66, 19 Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa) for Alleyne 75, 12 Ezra Carrington (Manchester City) for Phillips 75, 18 Lewis Miley (Newcastle United) for Ballard 75. 14 Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur) for Hinshelwood 75

Unused Substitutes:

13 True Grant (Manchester City), 22 Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion)

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay v Peru (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Friday 8 September

Cyprus v Scotland (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Portugal (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 9 September

Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland

Estonia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Brazil v Bolivia (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier

England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier